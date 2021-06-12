Did Ken Paxton Save Texas For Trump? He certainly thinks so.





June 12, 2021 Updated: June 12, 2021 3 a.m.

In this file photo, former President Donald Trump greets as he arrives alongside Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Dallas, Texas on June 11, 2020.

NICHOLAS KAMM, Contributor / TNS

We’re not usually fans of U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert, but that can change. Last month he put an end to right-wing notions that it was antifa agents who stormed the United States Capitol saying it was “peaceful Americans” who backed former President Donald Trump , and this week the Texas congressman looks set to move heaven and earth. to fight against climate change. During a subcommittee hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee, Gohmert linked the moon and Earth’s orbit to solar flares and global warming, before asking the obvious question. “Is there anything the National Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the earth’s orbit around the sun?” Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate, ”Gohmert asked a puzzled official, who said she should get back to him on this. Of course, he misinformed that solar flares have a great effect on climate change compared to greenhouse gases produced by humans, but with Gohmert, it’s the thought that counts.

Officials may not be able to sway the skies, but they can rock an election, at least according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said Trump would have lost the state if he hadn’t intervened. . Speaking last week to Steve Bannon, who, unlike Paxton, was at least pardoned for his alleged crimes, the GA congratulated himself on blocking Harris County efforts to send ballots by correspondence to each registered voter. If he hadn’t, Paxton said, Texas “would have been one of those battlefield states where they counted the votes in Harris County for three days and Donald Trump would have lost the election.” . Paxton is facing a tough primary fight and could use Trump’s help, so you can’t fault him for faking some facts – which Trump actually lost, for example, or that they were requests. mail ballot and not actual ballots county officials wanted to hand out – or for crudely speculating on how many more voters would have voted and for whom. We won’t rain on his parade, but we’ll just take his statement as Exhibit A to explain why Republicans don’t want to facilitate the vote.

Or are they doing it? Lawmakers in Republican states who were keen to rush through voting restrictions under the guise of protecting the integrity of the elections now seem confused as to who wanted what, why, where and when. A provision in Senate Bill 7 that would have allowed a judge to easily overturn an election based on little evidence of fraud is disowned by GOP officials, who claim they don’t know how it ended in the version. final of the bill. “We never intended and never requested or written a section called election cancellation,” said State Representative Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches. State Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, who along with Clardy was part of the closed-door conference committee that developed the bill, also said he opposed the measure. Is this cover-up, or is it possible that GOP lawmakers worked so hard to keep the public in the dark that they couldn’t even see what was in their own bill? ?

SB 7 died in the legislature (thanks to the Democrats leaving), but another bad bill that passed allows Texans to carry firearms without a license – neither training nor experience! While it’s a semantic (albeit tedious) truth that if you outlaw guns only outlaws will get guns, there’s also a truth to the fact that if a yahoo can pack the gun. heat, someone is going to burn themselves. For example, a Houston woman was charged after accidentally shooting her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a puppy. The woman was cycling with her family when Bruno, a 6-month-old boxer being chased by his owner, rushed into the street. The woman immediately opened fire, one of the bullets ricocheting and hitting the young boy, who is expected to recover. “She could have handled it differently,” the dog owner told KTRK in what could be the understatement of the year. Bruno, whose leg was grazed by one of the bullets, was not available for comment, but due to his race he would prefer unarmed combat.

Proving that just because you’re responsible for a child doesn’t make you a responsible person, an El Paso mom decided to take Drew Barrymore’s romantic comedy “Never Been Kissed” as a documentary, going undercover. at her daughter’s college to expose security loopholes – primarily, the failure to allow adult adults to walk around pretending they are students. “We need better security in our schools – that’s what I’ve tried to prove,” said Casey Garcia. Before I say the school has every right to be ashamed if it can’t spot a 30-year-old woman dressed as a college girl, know that according to NBC News, Garcia is under 5 feet tall, weighs 105 pounds and wore a sweatshirt. hood, mask and thick dark glasses. She was arrested after posting a video of her getaway. Garcia has since been released on bail. His daughter remains mortified.

On a positive note (stay with us), after posting a photo of rainbow heart cookies with the caption “More love.” Less hate. Good pride to all our LGBTQ friends! a small bakery in Lufkin lost social media followers, received hate messages, and a customer canceled a large order. “Today was difficult. Really hard, ”the owners of Confections posted after the backlash. “I hope tomorrow will be better.” As if it was hoping to prove that these cookies might as well have been shaped like Texas, the bakery received a surge of support the next day – not only on social media, but also from other Lufkinites, who did. lined up for blocks and left the bakery shelves naked. Knowing that there is more love than hate is a real treat to end the week.

