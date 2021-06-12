Campaigners accuse Boris Johnson of Greenwash after Red Arrows flyby for G7 leaders

(AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson put on a big show for Joe Biden and the other G7 leaders with a spectacular flyby of Red Arrows pumping paint in the colors of the British flag as they sped in formation above the clear blue Cornish sky.

But environmental activists were less impressed and accused the Prime Minister of greenwash after he flew to Cornwall in a private jet and then had the Red Arrows jets as entertainment at a conference to discuss environmental issues.

Members and supporters of Extinction Rebellion traveled the city of Falmouth play the drums, sing along and display artwork campaigning against the use of fossil fuels on their second day of protests.

Just after 8 p.m., the Red Arrows left Carbis Bay and made several arcuate loops before parting.

Residents of St Ives harbor cheered with joy as the famous jets began to form.

Several members of the public were seen snapping photos on their phones and filming the famous red, white and blue paint being ejected into the vibrant blue Cornwall sky.

An activist accused Boris Johnson of pretending only to care about environmental issues. He told Sky News: Boris is flying here in a private jet, he sends the Red Arrows around the bay. It’s called the green wash to pretend you care about the environment while actively destroying it.

Another resident tweeted: I just saw red arrows fly over my house. As much as I love the show there is no point in creating more bloody shows # G7.

Wayne Flynn, 55, a bus driver from Leeds but in Cornwall on vacation, said he enjoyed the display.

It’s the first time I’ve seen him live, he said. It’s really good, I hope it is pollution-free because of the G7.

It certainly attracted a few people here. I always knew that when I was a kid. I saw it on TV, but not in real life.

I would go see him again now if I could, it’s really good. I recommend it to people.

But one resident felt slightly disappointed with the show itself.

Earlier today, the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic was triggered by a leak from a Chinese laboratory was discussed by G7 leaders, the head of the World Health Organization said.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this had come up and we discussed the origins.

A WHO investigation into the origin of the pandemic did not rule out any theory behind the epidemic.

A team of experts from the WHO and China said in February that the virus was extremely unlikely to have entered the human population following an incident linked to the laboratory at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan.

But the WHO said all hypotheses remained on the table and wanted to conduct a second phase of its work, while US President Joe Biden ordered an investigation into the origins, including the leak theory.

G7 Indias leaders Narendra Modi is participating remotely due to the coronavirus crisis in his country will end the day with a barbecue on the beach, toasting marshmallows around fireplaces while drinking buttered rum and listening to chants sailors.

