Prime Minister Modi evokes ‘One land, one health’ mantra at G7 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually participated in a G7 summit awareness session on Saturday and articulated the One Earth, One Health mantra for global cooperation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as well as future pandemics. He called for G7 support for India and South Africa’s proposal to the World Trade Organization to temporarily waive intellectual property rights (IPR) protection on Covid-19 vaccines and drugs . He called for global unity, leadership and solidarity and underscored the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics. Modi practically joined the G7 leaders, who gathered in Cornwall, in the south-west of England, for a bloc summit. India, however, is not a member of the G7, which includes Japan, Italy, France, Germany, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, with the European Union being a member not listed from the block. The Prime Minister was however invited by his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, to attend the awareness session organized on the sidelines of the summit. A source in New Delhi said the Modis mantra for One Earth, One Health received support from other G7 leaders, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referring to it during her speech. Read also | French President Macron calls for an easing of the raw material supply of the Covid-19 vaccine in India Modi underscored the whole of Indian society approach to tackling the pandemic, combining the efforts of all levels of government, industry and civil society. He referred to India’s successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management and expressed India’s willingness to share its experience and expertise. He also expressed India’s commitment to support collective efforts to improve global health governance, sources said. French President Emmanuel Macron has stressed the need to ensure an uninterrupted supply of raw materials to help increase production of Covid-19 vaccines in India. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has expressed his government’s support for India and South Africa’s proposal at the WTO for a temporary patent waiver for Covid-19 vaccines and drugs. Morrison also attended the G7 outreach session as a special guest. Modi was scheduled to speak on the themes of Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener during the G7 Summit awareness sessions on Saturday and Sunday. In view of the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the Prime Minister last month abandoned his plans to travel to the UK to attend the summit. Atal Behari Vajpayee was the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the 2003 G7 Summit Outreach Session. India was invited to the annual G7 Summit Outreach Sessions and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh participated in the Conclaves of 2005 to 2009. Modi attended the G7 Biarritz Summit organized by Macron in 2019 as a goodwill partner.

