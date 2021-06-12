Biden and the crucible of European peace

President Biden is on his America-is-back tour to Europe, Britain to meet the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and for a Group of 7 (G7) conference this weekend, then to Brussels for the summits from NATO and the EU early next week and culminating in a confrontation with the Russian leader Vladimir Poutine Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin Poutin says optimistic about possibility of working with Biden ahead of scheduled meeting Biden and Macron huddle on the sidelines of G7 summit Biden needs to raise the bar to get what he wants from Putin MORE in Geneva on Wednesday. The president’s agenda is busy but almost certainly lacking the kind of practical and traditional diplomatic initiatives necessary for a coherent foreign policy. In particular, the administration is likely to downplay the most critical issue for maintaining peace and reviving prospects for freedom in Europe: the security of South-Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region.

Since the end of the Cold War, it has been a no mans land. Some states have joined NATO, but unfortunately others are not. These have become the main focus of Russian revenge and predation, starting with Georgia in 2008, but most importantly the continued campaign to re-annex Ukraine both through conquest and through the subversive methods used elsewhere in Europe. from the East within Moscow’s sphere of influence.

It is here that Putin’s efforts to stop and begin to reverse the trend of westernization and liberal governance have paid off the most: the eastern and western ends of Georgia and Crimea are his, and the sea ​​of ​​azov becomes so, as well as the Kerch Strait which connects to the larger Black Sea. This Black Sea expansionism is also linked to another of Putin’s favorite plans to reestablish a Russian presence in the eastern Mediterranean, with bases in Syria.

Putin also knew how to exploit American and European weariness and the triumphalism of the post-Cold War era; the Soviet Union is no more, but the imperialist impulse remains. Ironically, it was the Western realists who missed this continuity the most; they forgot the precepts of their patron saint, George Kennan, on vigilant application of counter-force to contain deep-rooted Russian strategic habits. Thus, after freeing the captive nations of the Warsaw Pact, NATO failed to consolidate on the objective, as any infantry lieutenant has learned to do.

Nor should the United States and its allies be too reassured that Putin’s maneuvers are supported by a relatively weak military, economic and demographic hand. China, now belatedly recognized as the challenger superpower of the 21st century, seems increasingly determined to step through the doors that Russia keeps open. And it seems Putin never worried about Chinese immigration to the Russian Far East to control that. the Reverse kissinger to dream of balancing Moscow against Beijing is a fantasy. Like Putin, Xi Jinping targets fragile states in Eastern Europe through his Belt and Road and 16-plus-One initiatives. Americans tend to obsess over China’s aggressive posture in the Western Pacific while almost ignoring Beijing crosses central Eurasia across Xinjiang to Central Asia to Eastern Europe. Indeed, China’s traditional strategic construction places continental concerns above maritime concerns.

In its framing of the trip, the White House proposed many other themes. The first is to remind everyone that post-Trump normalcy has returned. Bidens G7 agenda Featured plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines more widely and talk about climate change.

The one-on-one with Putin promises to be good theater (as well as overly publicized), with Biden promising to tell Putin what i want him to know. Finally, the rotation before travel on NATO and EU meetings is that Biden will try to enlist the Europeans in building a containment regime for China. Indeed, the British Royal Navy has sent its new and currently only small-bridge aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and seven other ships the most powerful British fleet assembled in decades in the Indo-Pacific region to demonstrate anti-China good faith.

It is a wonderful display of Allied solidarity and a serious manifestation of Britain’s interest in remaining a world military power, albeit a smaller one. But Europeans and the UK, whose naval power could go a long way in shifting the military balance of the Black Sea, have more urgent and unfinished business closer to home. The vulnerability of Eastern European front-line states endangers the entire post-Cold War liberal peace in Europe.

Americans should also not forget, even as the Chinese challenge looms more and more, that the first tenet of American strategy has been to create and maintain a favorable balance of power between the generally liberal political regimes in Europe. . As the United States must continue to project its power across the Pacific and into the Indian Ocean, there is a need to keep the Atlantic and the wider Mediterranean as the inland waters of the West, surrounded by safe shores. . As Franklin Roosevelt argued, Europe first.

Southeastern Europe and the Black Sea region are the crucible of today’s European peace, a peace won by a century of American effort, expense and bloodshed. As President Biden sets out his strategic priorities, securing this eastern front should be at the forefront of the European agenda.

Giselle Donnelly is a Resident Fellow of the American Enterprise Institute. Iulia-Sabina Joja, Ph.D., is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.