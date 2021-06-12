PM Modi fights for a united approach to Covid-19, future G7 pandemics meet | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged G7 states to take a united approach to the coronavirus pandemic and future health emergencies with the One Land, One Health mantra, as part of supporting India’s proposal to waive patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines. Modi advocated for a coordinated global response while virtually addressing an outreach session at the G7 summit in Cornwall, the theme of which was Rebuilding Stronger – Health. The session focused on global recovery from the pandemic and building resilience to future pandemics. He underscored the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to prevent future pandemics and called for global unity, leadership and solidarity. The G7 session should send the message “One land, one health,” he said. This was echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Modi highlighted India’s approach to tackling the pandemic which has synergized the efforts of government, industry and civil society, and spoke about India’s successful use of tools open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management. He said India is ready to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries. While expressing India’s commitment to collective efforts to improve global health governance, Modi requested support from G7 states for India and South Africa’s proposal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines and technologies. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, also a special guest at the outreach session, and others supported the proposed patent waiver, people familiar with the developments said on condition of anonymity. New Delhi’s focus on keeping supply chains open for raw materials and components to help boost vaccine production in countries like India has received broad support, residents said. . French President Emmanuel Macron, in his remarks, said countries like India should receive adequate raw materials and components to ensure mass production of doses. Modi also expressed his gratitude for the support given by G7 states and other countries during the second wave of coronavirus infections in India. Modi was invited to the Cornish summit by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson but canceled his visit due to the devastating second wave. He will virtually participate in two more awareness sessions on Sunday. Ways to fight the pandemic, a call for a new investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and China’s aggressive actions around the world dominated discussions at the G7 summit which brought together leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States in the British seaside resort. Other countries invited as special guests for the outreach sessions are Australia, South Korea and South Africa. India has engaged closely with the G7 states on issues such as health, climate and environment, digital and technology, and economic resilience. Indian ministers and officials have participated in several working meetings in these areas. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan attended the G7 Health Ministers meeting on June 4, while Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar attended a ministerial meeting on May 21 and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad attended another ministerial meeting on April 29. Senior Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal represented India on the G7 Economic Resilience Panel as an observer. The panel discusses ways to strengthen the resilience of global supply chains and preserve a free and open multilateral trading system.

