Boris Johnson’s son Wilfred steals the show at beach barbecue for G7 world leaders





Boris Johnson’s son Wilfred stole the show at the G7 as the one-year-old strolled past world leaders at a beach barbecue. The Prime Minister’s wife introduced her son to G7 leaders and their partners at the event in Carbis Baby, Cornwall. Wilfred, who was dressed for the occasion in a white shirt and blue shorts, was seen scampering towards Ms Johnson, 33, to the delight of First Lady Jill Biden who smiled at him and a smiling Brigitte Macron. Drinking lager beers and still dressed in a suit and tie, Mr Johnson, 56, was seen talking to French President Emmanuel Macron on the beach as the group relaxed after seven hours of meetings .





(Image: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street)

This is the second time Wilfred has been seen at the G7, which comes almost two weeks after his parents’ low-key wedding ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. Before the barbecue, the Red Arrows left Carbis Bay and made several bow-shaped loops before they parted ways. Residents of St Ives harbor cheered with joy as the famous jets began to form.





(Image: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street)

Several members of the public were seen snapping photos on their phones and filming the famous red, white and blue paint being ejected into the vibrant blue Cornwall sky. Earlier today, Mr Johnson fueled a growing row with the European Union by warning that he would obviously not hesitate to trigger a key clause in the Brexit deal. Escalating diplomatic tensions with the EU, the Prime Minister threatened to use Article 16 to block an impending ban on sending chilled meat from Britain to Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister met Mr. Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel on the sidelines of the G7 summit.





(Image: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street)

He said: “I have spoken to some of our friends here today who seem to misunderstand that the UK is one country and one territory. “I think they just need to get that into their heads.” Following his comments, Mr Johnson also met Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit. A Downing Street spokesperson said: They discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, including the Indo-Pacific region. They agreed that the strategic context in the Indo-Pacific was changing and that there were strong reasons for deepening cooperation between the three governments. They welcomed the upcoming visits and exercises in the Indo-Pacific by the Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth.







