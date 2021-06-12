China’s new population policy a long shot

China’s current demographic structure brings a new reality to the fore. The seventh national census conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBSC) in 2020 recorded the slowest population growth in decades since the 1950s. According to the census, the Chinese population stands at 1.41 billion. This is an increase of 5.8%, or 72 million people compared to the 2010 population. The NBSC reports that Chinese mothers gave birth to 12 million babies in 2020, when they were 14, 65 million in 2019. This indicates that there is a direct drop in birth rate of 18 percent. The fact is, this is the fourth consecutive drop in China’s annual birth rate. However, these figures do not include the population of Hong Kong and Macau.

National demographics released by the Chinese government in May will have long-term implications for social and economic policies across the country. If the current trend of population growth continues, the number of young people will begin to decline and the older generation will increase.

Eventually, at some point, the population will stabilize and begin to decline.

The main idea of ​​the census is that the country is aging rapidly. He also pointed out that the country’s overall population growth is at its lowest in generations and that its fertility rate has fallen to 1.3 children per woman.

It is the lowest among similar income countries. In addition, it is just below 2.1 that is needed to maintain a stable population in these countries. Interestingly, this is a lower level than Japan, which is experiencing population decline and very rapid aging.

At a crucial meeting of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Politburo, chaired by President Xi Jinping, the country declared the historic three-child policy. He announced that he would allow every couple in the country to have up to three children. This is a marked departure from its two-child policy announced in 2016.

Population control in China dates back to the post-Mao state controlled by the legendary Deng Xiaoping in the 1970s. The main motivations behind forced population control in China emerged from fear-mongering writings of the 1970s, mainly published in Europe and America. One of these seminal and acclaimed works was the Club of Romes report The Limits to Growth (1972), written by Donella H Meadows, Dennis L Meadows, Jorgen Randers and William W Behrens. In addition, the historical results of the study were first presented to the global public in Moscow and Rio de Janeiro in 1971. The other was the book by Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich, known as the name of The Population Bomb (1968). Professor Ehrlich warned the international community against strong population growth. He even felt that it was too late to prevent an apocalyptic apocalypse from emerging from the rapid growth of population around the world. The book predicted the onset of famine in the 1970s and 1980s due to overpopulation and other unusual societal upheavals around the same time period.

In short, these works make an urgent appeal to the international community to limit population growth. In addition, such writings spread the fear that overpopulation would lead to the depletion of resources and the scarcity of resources for all. During the same decade, massive funds released by the United Nations Population Fund, the World Bank and finally the Swedish International Development Authority encouraged many countries to adopt strict population control measures.

Overall, fear of population growth has funneled money, manpower, resources, and scientific research into immediate control of the population.

One of those countries that immediately embarked on this task was the People’s Republic of China. Then top Chinese leader Deng introduced the infamous one-child policy to stop the country’s birth rate.

What led Song Jina, a famous scientist, to rewrite the modern history of demographic science in China is his background in the defense science establishment and his position as the nation’s elite scientist. This gave him the opportunity to use cultural, scientific, economic and political resources to redefine the country’s population growth. Thus, he was able to create a new and radical framework to repair the Chinese demographic bomb once and for all. And his scientific solution called One Child Policy for All has been accepted in the corridors of power in Beijing as the only way out of getting the nation out of the mess that is to say the demographic deadlock.

However, the reality dawned on Communist leaders in the middle of the last decade. China officially ended its one-child population policy on January 1, 2016. This was done by signing a bill allowing all married couples to have a second child. The new policy came into practice in March of the same year after being ratified by the Chinese parliament, i.e. the National People’s Congress.

In March 2017, the National Commission for Health and Family Planning reported to the 12th National People’s Congress that live births in national hospitals have reached 18.46 million and the fertility rate has increased to 1.00 million. 7% in 2016. And this was recorded as the highest since 2000. Even to encourage couples to have two children, the 18th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress considered the crucial amendment to the law on Population and Family Planning in the People’s Republic of China.

Subsequently, the new bill introduced a comprehensive package allowing couples to have a second child in the country. Needless to say, in the revised law, the government advocated rather than allowing couples to have two children.

The objective of the second childhood policy was to deal with the aging of the country’s population and the rapidly shrinking workforce. In 2018, the new National Health Commission simply took over responsibility for the task of population management from the National Health and Family Planning Commission. And the once popular phrase family planning has disappeared from the lexicon of all government transactions.

Today, the new three-child policy is not just about adding to China’s declining labor pool. It also has other aspects. The lack of availability of affordable child care, the rising cost of living and grueling working hours have forced many young couples to abandon the idea and efforts of having another child. Housing is not a problem, but the lack of work opportunities in parts of China like those on the border with Russia bothers young couples to have two or more children. There is still a huge shortage of home helpers as most of them are migrant workers. This is why it is more expensive to hire domestic help in China than to bring in a foreigner to many other fast growing and developed Asian metropolises such as Singapore, Hong Kong, etc.

In fact, high labor market participation puts pressure on fertility rates. Having a child has been observed to negatively impact the wages of women across China. According to the 2014 China Health and Nutrition Survey, about 7 percent of women’s wages were reduced when each child was born.

However, the new three-child policy will not solve China’s economic problems. Its demographic crisis cannot be solved by an approach called to do everything possible for policies favorable to childbirth. It’s ridiculous. President Xi Jinping and other powerful Communist Party leaders are worried about the country’s existential threat and its influence in calculating the world’s power.

This is a new challenge for Xi and his regime. A recent survey of 1,938 millennials published in March by the China Youth Daily Social Survey Center found that 67.3% of young people expressed their inability to find household help. And that could be one of the main reasons they don’t choose another child.

Around 61.7% indicated high financial pressure, followed by a lack of safe and adequate nurseries at 54%, higher demand for housing at 41.6% and finally 24% cited the impact on careers and job prospects of a woman after having another baby.

Right now, China needs an adequate and affordable child care system to increase its declining birth rate. And it will encourage young, economically capable parents to think about having more than one child in the days to come. As the country suffers from a declining fertility rate, the Xi regime must think about innovative policy measures to deal with the woes of millennials.

(Dr Makhan Saikia has taught political science and international relations for more than a decade at nationally and internationally renowned institutions after specializing in globalization and governance from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Global Studies, an international research journal)