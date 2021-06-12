PM Modi addresses the G7 awareness session and gives the mantra “One Earth, One Health”









ANI |

Update: June 12, 2021 11:23 PM IS

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday uttered the mantra “One Earth, One Health” during his remarks at the G7 summit’s outreach session in the UK, government sources said.

They said German Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to the prime minister’s mantra and expressed strong support.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison referred to his discussions with Prime Minister Modi earlier over the TRIPS waiver and expressed Australia’s strong support, the sources said.

They said French President Emmanuel Macron had called for the supply of raw materials to vaccine producers like India to ensure large-scale vaccine production for the whole world.

The Prime Minister participates in part in the G7 sensitization sessions in a virtual format. He will also participate in an awareness session on June 13. Officials said he would speak on the themes of “Rebuilding Stronger”, “Rebuilding Together” and “Rebuilding Greener”.

The UK has invited India, Australia, South Africa and South Korea as guest countries to the G7 summit.

In 2019, India was invited by the French presidency of the G7 to the Biarritz summit.

There has been a continued deepening and expansion of interests in areas of cooperation between India and the G7.

India has been closely engaged with the G7 on health, digital and technology, climate and environment, and the Economic Resilience Panel.

The G7 summit is being held in Cornwall, UK from June 11-13 on the theme “Building Back Better”.

It was earlier decided that the Prime Minister would not attend the G-7 Summit in person due to the current COVID-19 situation. (ANI)







