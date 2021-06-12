One Earth, one health, declares Prime Minister Modi at the G7; seeks support for the TRIPS waiver | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in awareness sessions at the virtual UK-based G7 summit in Cornwall, UK on Saturday and spoke about the mantra of one Earth, waiver, government sources said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to the prime minister’s mantra and expressed strong support, according to reports. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison referred to his discussions with Prime Minister Modi earlier about the TRIPS waiver and expressed strong support for Australia. Calling for global unity, leadership and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, Prime Minister Modi, in his speech to the G7, underlined the particular responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in this regard. The Prime Minister pledged India’s support for collective efforts to improve global health governance. He asked for the G7’s support for the proposal presented to the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS waiver on technologies related to Covid. Read also | Internet cut during G7 session as leaders debate China: report In his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the whole of Indian society approach to tackling the pandemic, synergizing the efforts of all levels of government, industry and civil society. He also explained India’s successful use of open source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management, and expressed India’s willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries. G7 leaders debated on Saturday how strongly they should respond to China, leading to serious differences between world leaders and the internet from the room was shut down, according to reports. The two other sessions of PM Modi at the G7 summit are scheduled for June 13. The theme was Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener. On May 11, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi would not be attending the G7 summit in person, as the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak. The UK backed Prime Minister Modi’s decision and said every effort would be made to ensure that his participation at the summit ran smoothly, “as if he was actually in the room”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had invited Prime Minister Modi to attend the outreach component of the G7 summit to be held in Cornwall, UK June 11-13 (the invited countries component begins June 12) with the Australia, Republic of Korea and South Africa. India participated for the first time in the sensitization session of the G7 summit in 2003. It is the second time that the Indian Prime Minister will participate in the G7 meeting. India was invited by the French presidency of the G7 in 2019 to the summit as a goodwill partner and the PM participated in these sessions on climate, biodiversity on the oceans as well as on digital transformation. (With contributions from the agency)

