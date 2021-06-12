Problematic waters: what is the cause of the mysterious bubbles in the Jakarta Canal? | Indonesia





The surface of the canal in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, is covered with a thick layer of snow-like moss. Moss has exuded several times from the waters of the flood canals east of Marunda in recent years, usually during the rainy season. Similar pollution plagued Indian waters. The sacred Yamuna river in Delhi, Covered with toxic foam caused by untreated waste, chemicals and contaminants. A family watches as pollution escapes from the Marunda Lock Bridge in Jakarta. Photo: Aslam Ikubal / SOPA Image / REX / Shutterstock In Jakarta, liquid waste containing detergents from neighboring houses and factories has been blamed. Accountant Muhammad Jikri, 32, who crosses the river every day to get to the office, said boiling water was common. “It smells of wasted water,” Dzikry said. Despite the dire conditions of the river, he could see people fishing from the banks of the water. Household waste and litter were the most common causes of river pollution in Jakarta, but the exact cause of the recent bubbles in Marunda is unknown, says Muharam Asara Shadi, an activist from Greenpeace town in Indonesia. I did. Moss swallows aquatic plants. Photo: Aslam Ikubal / SOPA Image / REX / Shutterstock During the rainy season, increased upstream flow usually increases pollution from riverine wastes, such as plastic wastes, he said. “We need more appropriate wastewater treatment in the city, and stricter policies and implementations are needed to impose sanctions on waste. “ Governments have traditionally used nets to trap trash to prevent it from spilling into the ocean, and have set up crews to pick up items from the surface. However, pollution of rivers in Jakarta is exacerbated by the increase in medical waste such as disposable masks. In a recent study Debris increased by 5% It has been found at two river exits, the Chillinsin and Marunda rivers, compared to 2016. This is in part due to the recent increase in protective medical devices such as masks, gloves, and body suits. Hazardous Material. A pile of garbage around Marunda beach. Photo credit: Kuncoro Widyo Rumpoko / REX / Shutterstock Jakarta, one of the most densely populated cities in the world with a population of over 10 million, suffers from severe air pollution, traffic jams, flooding and land subsidence in a rate of 1 to 15 cm per year. The city was recently classified as The most environmentally vulnerable city in the world According to research firm Verisk Maplecroft due to poor air quality and the risk of earthquakes. President Joko Widodo has proposed moving the capital from Java, Indonesia’s main island, to East Kalimantan, Borneo. Activists expressed concern about the plan and warned that the same environmental crisis would simply happen again unless the government commits to green urban planning.

Problematic waters: what is the cause of the mysterious bubbles in the Jakarta Canal? | Indonesia

