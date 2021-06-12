G7 seeks to counter China with big infrastructure plan





(From center clockwise) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Korean President Moon Jae-in attend a working session at the G7 summit in Carbis Bay yesterday, Cornwall. The wealthiest G7 democracies have sought to counter China’s growing influence by offering developing countries an infrastructure plan that would rival President Xi Jinping’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. Text size: A A A

Reuters Carbis Bay, England Yesterday, the Group of Seven Richest Democracies sought to counter China’s growing influence by offering developing countries an infrastructure plan that would rival the trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. of President Xi Jinping.

The G7, whose leaders meet in southwest England, are seeking a coherent response to Xi’s growing assertion after China’s economic and military rise over the past 40 years.

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders hope their plan, known as the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, will provide a transparent infrastructure partnership to help cut the $ 40 billion needed by developing countries by 2035, the White House said.

“It’s not just about facing or facing China,” said a senior official in the Biden administration. “But so far we have not come up with a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and the way we do business.”

The G7 and its allies will use the initiative to mobilize private sector capital in areas such as climate, health and safety, digital technology and gender equity and equality, the White House added. . It was not immediately clear how the plan would work exactly or how much capital it would ultimately allocate.

China’s Belt and Road Program (BRI), which Xi launched in 2013, involves development and investment initiatives that would span from Asia to Europe and beyond.

More than 100 countries have signed agreements with China to cooperate in BRI projects like railways, ports, highways and other infrastructure. Critics say Xi’s plan to create a modern version of the ancient Silk Road trade route to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond is a vector for expansion of the Silk Road. Communist China.

Beijing says such doubts betray the “imperial hangover” of many Western powers that have humiliated China for centuries. G7 leaders – the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan – want to use their rally in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay to show the world that the wealthiest democracies can offer an alternative to growing weight of China.

China’s re-emergence as the world’s leading power is considered one of the most important geopolitical events of recent times, with the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 that ended the Cold War.

China in 1979 had a smaller economy than Italy, but after opening up to foreign investment and introducing market reforms, it became the world’s second-largest economy and is a world leader in a range of new technologies.

The US official said that so far the West has not come up with a positive alternative to the Chinese government’s “lack of transparency, poor environmental and labor standards and coercive approach” which has made it worse. Many countries.

According to a Refinitiv database, as of the middle of last year, more than 2,600 projects costing $ 3.7 billion were linked to the BRI, although China’s Foreign Ministry said last June that around 20% of projects had been severely affected by Covid. -19 pandemic.

As part of the G7 plan, the United States will work with the United States Congress to supplement existing development finance and to “collectively catalyze hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investments,” the White House said.

Biden made “forceful comments” to G7 leaders on the need to make a strong statement on Washington and a human rights group said forced labor in China, but there was a “specter of so far. ‘where different countries are ready to go’ in their criticism in a final statement from the three-day summit, another US official said.

The United States pushed for specific language in the statement about alleged forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, officials said. UN experts and rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast camp system in Xinjiang.

China denies all charges of forced labor or abuse. He initially denied the existence of the camps, but has since said they were vocational training centers designed to counter extremism.

At the end of 2019, China declared that all people in the camps were “graduates.” China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos