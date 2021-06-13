Relentless wave of crime as president: former prosecutor says Trump must be prosecuted





A former federal prosecutor has called for former President Donald Trump to be criminally prosecuted for being responsible for a relentless wave of crime as president.

Speaking to MSNBC on Friday night, Glenn Kirschner urged the Justice Department to act and warned that a future fugitive criminal president could come and occupy the White House if Mr Trump is not held accountable.

Mr Kirschner tweeted on Saturday: It’s time for our nation to hold a former criminal president accountable for his crimes against the United States.

Mr Kirschner listed a number of Mr Trump’s offenses, such as suspending military aid to Ukraine in a bid to get them to investigate Joe Biden, which led to the first impeachment of Mr. Trump and his administration’s obstruction of Congressional proceedings.

He also mentioned the financial breaches of the Trump campaign, which occurred before Mr. Trump took office, for which his former lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, went to jail.

advised

There are so many other offenses, Kirschner said. There are countless preventable deaths from Covid which I believe could be prosecuted by states. And then, of course, there is the incitement to insurgency. We have seen it with our own eyes.

If he is not held accountable, if we do not prosecute him, then what we are doing is encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump, he added. We need to pursue Donald Trump’s current version to send the message that we will not tolerate a fugitive criminal president.

Mr. Trump may face criminal charges for activities that took place before he was president, after he was president and while he was president, as long as they were not part of his office while he was President of the United States, attorney David Weinstein told The Guardian earlier this week.

The former president has not been charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He called the investigations of him and the Trump Organization a witch hunt.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told the newspaper: We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civilian in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump organization criminally, with the Manhattan District Attorney.

Manhattan prosecutors have called a grand jury that should decide whether to indict Donald Trump, other executives of his company, or the company itself, if prosecutors presented criminal charges to the panel, the Washington Post reported late. may.

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis said in February he was scheduled to investigate Mr. Trump’s appeal to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The then president pushed Mr Raffensperger to find just enough votes to allow him to win the state in a bid to overthrow the 2020 election. Mr Raffensperger resisted.

But whatever the end result of Mr. Trump’s legal woes, he’s unlikely to lose the support of his staunch supporters.

Francisco Pedraza, a political scientist at the University of California, told the Guardian: The majority of the evidence we have is that people who love Trump don’t care what he does, no matter if he breaks the law.

We know from a lot of social science research that people who support Trump also score high on validated and reliable indices of racial resentment, for example, he serves that and comes up with some sort of policy that responds to that. flavor of politics, added Dr Pedraza. . Everything else doesn’t matter as long as he continues to be a champion of racism [sentiments].

