Delay in end of lockdown: Majority of public backs Boris Johnson | UK News





The majority of the public supports the postponement of the end of legal restrictions on social contact following the increase in cases of a more transmissible variant of Covid, according to a new survey. As Boris Johnson prepares to announce a postponement of his plan to remove remaining restrictions on June 21, an Opinium poll for the Observer found that 54% think the move should be postponed, up from 43% a fortnight ago. This suggests that the public is taking a cautious stance following the emergence of the Delta variant, first detected in India and considered 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant variant in the UK. The proportion of people who thought Johnson should go ahead with the unlock has risen from 44% a fortnight ago to 37% this week. A four-week delay now seems the most likely outcome when Johnson addresses the nation on Monday. Scientists said a delay would allow more time to collect crucial data on the serious illness caused by the Delta variant, as well as allow more people to get vaccinated. Heads of hospitals have also warned that even though deaths and cases of serious illness were reduced thanks to the vaccination program, the sheer number of new cases could affect other hospital wards which have been hit by huge lists. waiting times and delays due to the pandemic. Emergency departments are already overwhelmed, according to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM). NHS performance figures released last week showed nearly 1.4 million patients attended A&E in England in May, the second highest figure since the 1980s, according to Dr Adrian Boyle, vice -President of RCEM. Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: Trusted leaders are concerned that with this level of pressure, even though they have a relatively low number of Covid-19 patients, it could disrupt the non-Covid care provided . The capacity of the NHS is nowhere near where it would normally be. If you add it all together, recovering from the comprehensive care backlog, a very busy emergency care journey, growing numbers of Covid patients, and 12% less capacity, which was saying is that the Global pressure from the NHS is one of the factors that absolutely needs to be taken into account. Johnson is, however, under pressure from desperate Tory MPs to avoid any delay. Steve Baker, vice chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of MPs, said: Sooner or later we’ll have to decide whether we’re just groping like this as a country, imposing tough restrictions that a majority seem to support but have devastating consequences for some businesses and the mental health of some people. In his clearest indication to date of a delay, Johnson said the spread of the new variant was a serious and serious concern. He insisted that no final decision had been made, but said it was clear that the Indian variant is more transmissible and that it is also true that cases are increasing and hospitalization levels. increase. He confirmed that he is now less optimistic about meeting the current unlock schedule than a fortnight ago. What we want to do is make sure the roadmap is irreversible, but you can’t have an irreversible roadmap unless you are prepared to be careful, he said.

