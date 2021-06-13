Narendra Modi holds meetings with Union ministers and BJP leaders to find ways to refurbish government image





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been holding meetings with Union ministers and BJP leaders at a breakneck pace, apparently to find ways to revamp the image of his government and its leaders now battered by accusations of wrongdoing. Covid management. A deep sense of mistrust gripped the dispensation from power given how the second wave of epidemics in India shed the global spotlight on the failures of the Modi government.

While government sources have been quiet about what exactly is planned to distract from the Covid situation, there is speculation in the halls of power over a cabinet reshuffle and the launch of an expensive social protection program. . Much negativity about India in general and Narendra Modi in particular has been propagated by our ideological rivals. We need to change all of that, said a BJP politician. He said everyone at BJP has been urged to step up public contact programs. Government sources have played down the eventful series of meetings, saying they are part of an annual review of key ministries undertaken by the prime minister. Modi was locked up with a group of ministers and ministry officials for more than five hours on Thursday, examining their performance. BJP chairman JP Nadda was present at the meeting, a possible indication that some members of the government could be transferred to the party and vice versa. Besides his meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Modi had a long discussion on Friday with the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah and Nadda. In BJP circles, the increased activity at the Prime Minister’s Residence is seen as a preparation for something big to generate a positive buzz. Big announcements are expected ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session, which is expected to start in July. A cabinet expansion has long been the subject of speculation, given the number of vacancies and the additional responsibilities assumed by many ministers. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who defected from Congress and helped the BJP take power in his home state of Madhya Pradesh, has been waiting for an award last year, BJP insiders have said. Scindia was elected to Rajya Sabha and expects a prominent place in the Modi government. Additionally, according to BJP sources, a cabinet expansion could also help the party ahead of next year’s assembly elections in five states, including the key state of Uttar Pradesh. For example, they said, Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, a disgruntled Uttar Pradesh ally who was a minister in the first Modi government, could be charged again to gain support from his backward caste community of Kurmis. . But expectations and curiosity are more focused on possible social projects that the government could consider. Party sources said the various social protection measures implemented during Modis’ first term helped the party achieve the big victory in 2019. They suggested that the launch of new social protection programs could now dispel the gloominess of Covid and help regain voter support. They added that Modis’ recent announcement of the corrective measure to facilitate free vaccination for all adults would also help improve the government’s image.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos