Message to Trump: this is why you lost the election





There is a fascinating scene in the 2014 blockbuster film Guardians of the Galaxy in which the character of Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the character of Yondu, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks threateningly into Quills eyes and says: When I came to get you as a child, these boys wanted to eat you. … I saved your life. Quill yells back in his defense, Oh, are you going to shut up about that? … Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, let alone that person should be thankful for.

Cut to the 2020 presidential election and, according to an upcoming book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender titled Frankly We Won This Election, President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump DOJ demanded metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 e-mail addresses -mail, Apple says Putin says he’s optimistic about working with Biden ahead of scheduled meeting Biden meets Queen Elizabeth for the first time as President MORE angrily interrupted a political meeting in the Oval Office to meet vent on Joe Biden by allegedly asking him: How do I lose in the polls because of mental retardation?

It’s like that, to begin with. To paraphrase Peter Quill, normal people don’t even think of calling someone else mentally retarded.

Normal people don’t, but the selfish bullies who promote the slurs of the 1970s might have no problem spitting out a demeaning label that has made most people cringe for decades now. This is one of the most important answers to the question reported by Trump: live by the sword of insult, die by the sword of insult.

While it may come as a shock to Donald Trump, there are millions of Americans, including many of his supporters, who believe that a president should conduct himself with class, dignity and grace, if not for himself. , so most certainly out of respect for the highest office in the country.

If he did ask such an outrageous question in the White House, he has insulted the presidency and Americans who think the office should represent the best of us all.

If Trump really wants to know why he lost, he needs to become self-aware enough to point the finger at it. He must be prepared to accept some of the blame. And if he can go that far against any evidence to the contrary right now, then he has to wonder what percentage of the 2020 vote it may have cost him.

You can have the best policies in the world, but if you continually insult and belittle others, sooner or later it will become like scratching your fingernails on a chalkboard for many voters. They will cover their ears and turn away from the source of the shrill noise.

Most Americans on the left will never admit that Trump is a smart person, someone whose instincts have often proven correct in business and politics. Knowing this, he defies reason and common sense not to believe that, seven months after the election, Trump at one point looked inside and realized that in an election in which over 155 million Americans voted, arguably he lost to President Biden because of just over 42,000 votes. These votes came from Georgia with 16 Electoral College votes, Wisconsin with 10 electoral votes, and Arizona with 11 electoral votes. These are all states that Trump won in 2016. Biden returned them in 2020.

Leaving aside his stories about Pennsylvania and the stolen votes, Trump knows that if he had simply won Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona, the Electoral College result could have been 269-269. In this case, Trump or Biden would have needed the support of 26 state delegations to be declared president. By this time Republicans controlled most of the state delegations, can we assume they would have confirmed Trump’s re-election?

But it has never been this far.

A number of Republicans I’ve spoken to believe that Trumps, bombastic antics, bullying and non-presidentialism probably cost him as much as 10% of the vote. Let’s give Trump the benefit of the doubt and say it was only 1%. This still equates to about 1.5 million votes. And, again, he lost Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona by a total of just over 42,000 votes.

No one likes a tyrant, and few like a comedic insult as president. It makes perfect sense to imagine that Trump’s rude and unpresidential behavior caused at least 1% of the electorate to return their votes.

Due to my own experience of growing up in poverty and being often homeless as a child, I have had the chance to speak to a number of poor or disenfranchised students over the years. My main message to them has always been Life is incredibly hard. Don’t make it difficult by making the person in the mirror your No.1 enemy.

In 2020, Trump made the person in the mirror his No.1 enemy. Because of the self-sabotage, he surely knows who and what cost him his re-election. He must accept this answer and move on with his life.

Douglas MacKinnon, political and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush and a former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos