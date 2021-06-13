Why Biden won’t come back from the top of Russia with love

Geneva is home to the European headquarters of the UN and the international headquarters of the Red Cross, but its unofficial status as the world capital of peace might not be confirmed by Joe Bidens’ big summit with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Speaking to US troops in the UK last week, it should be noted that Biden’s biggest applause was when he warned that he would tell Putin what he wants him to know when they come. meeting. As the US president performed in front of his military audience, he repeatedly warned of serious and significant consequences for Russia if it continues to engage in harmful activities.

Fresh out of the NATO summit on Monday, Biden will use the session with Putin, with whom he has long had a cold relationship, to cover a full range of pressing issues, including arms control, climate change, Moscow’s military involvement in Ukraine and the imprisonment of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. U.S. concerns about Russia’s behavior are growing month-to-month, right now, with organizations linked to Navalny banned by a Moscow court on Wednesday for being extremist.

This stems from US concern over Russia’s recent military escalation on the Ukrainian border. Former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak has warned that Moscow could step in to help its citizens in eastern Ukraine as tensions rise in the region, which has been a hot spot since separatists sympathetic to Russia joined forces. took over swathes of territory in 2014.

Biden is also still in turmoil over recent major foreign cyber hacks by Russia. A key US intelligence report released in January pointed out that up to 10 US government agencies, such as the US Treasury, had their data potentially severely compromised. Organizations outside of government were also affected, with work still underway to understand the scale of the incident.

The prospects for Washington’s relations with Moscow therefore appear bleak in the immediate future, and both sides are downplaying expectations. Russia was one of the last big countries to recognize Bidens’ election victory last year, and Putin doesn’t have high hopes for improved relations. In April, the Russian president accused Western powers of trying to attack Moscow and warned them not to cross any red lines.

So the best that seems possible for the foreseeable future is for the two sides to aim, in the words of the US president, for a more stable and predictable relationship. Still, Biden hasn’t completely ruled out a more constructive mid-term relationship and stressed that he’s not looking for conflict. He was, after all, one of the architects of the attempt to redefine U.S.-Moscow relations during the Obama era, when major accomplishments included the U.S. Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. and Russia, and Washington is interested in a longer term extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Agreement.

There may be common agendas here, but also real challenges to cooperation. And if the going gets tough, Putin (68 against Bidens 78) may already be anticipating the next US president, or even two, hoping for another Donald Trump-type maverick figure more in line with his interests.

This, despite the fact that the four years of Trump’s administration have been a profound disappointment for Moscow, after the first hints of a rapprochement and calls to fully restore ties. This agenda has been blocked by accusations of collusion by Trump teams with Russia, an accusation not completely refuted by the Mueller report. However, a much wider range of issues has also clouded the bilateral agenda. This included disagreements on issues ranging from Iran to Syria and arms control agreements, including the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty from which the Trump team began to withdraw in response to complaints. alleged violations by Russia.

Tensions between the two sides have become particularly tense over Syria. Former Trump Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in 2017 that Russia was either complicit or simply incompetent, referring to Moscow’s apparent inability to prevent the Assad regime from using chemical weapons , despite a 2013 agreement, under which Russia was a guarantor, to eliminate these stocks. from the country. The depths to which the relationship sank was underscored by then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who said bilateral ties were on the brink of war and totally ruined after Trump ordered the US bombing of Syria .

Going forward, one of the main uncertainties about US-Russian relations that Biden wants to probe is the extent to which Moscow’s much warmer relationship with Beijing is now set in stone under Putin and Xi Jinping. Perhaps the most cited area of ​​their closer collaboration is that of politics and security. However, there is also a broad economic dialogue that has developed since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

This again underscores the limits to which any warming of US-Russian relations could occur during the Bidens presidency. As long as Moscow’s relationship with Beijing remains so close, there are key geopolitical constraints on the scope of any future rapprochement given the post-pandemic chill of China-U.S. Relations.

Andrew Hammond is a partner at LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors of this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News