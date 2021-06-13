Garland appears to be protecting Trump. But Biden could benefit greatly.





WASHINGTON Attorney General Merrick Garland has come under mounting criticism from progressives who say he is protecting former President Donald Trump.

But it is not Trump who is the primary beneficiary of Garland’s shield; this is President Joe Biden.

The points of tension are endless, ranging from supporting the immigration and environmental policies of the last administration to defending Trump in a libel lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, which says Trump sexually assaulted her and then wronged her by saying that she lied about it.

But the dividing line is singular: Garland will take all the heat for Biden’s promise that he would strengthen the rule of law by keeping a healthy distance perhaps more than a healthy distance from the Department of Justice.

“More than anything, we must restore the honor, integrity, independence of the Department of Justice to this country that has been so badly damaged,” Biden said when he presented Garland as his choice to be the highest prosecutor in the country in early January. . “I want to be clear to those who run this department, who will serve you. You will not work for me.… Your loyalty is not to me. It is to the law, the Constitution, the people of this nation, for guarantee justice. “

One of the institutions Garland keeps is the presidency, which provides shelter for Biden today and in the future. From time immemorial, the Department of Justice, from president to president, has maintained positions that limit the exposure of the executive to legal risks and public embarrassment.

This was the case recently when the Justice Department invoked executive privilege to limit the scope of the testimony of former Trump White House lawyer Don McGahn to Congress about the Russia inquiry.

“In this and other cases, the assertion of executive privilege appears designed to mask the president’s wrongdoing, and DOJ’s support for this assertion delays efforts to shed light on Trump’s presidency,” Claire O. Finkelstein, a University of Pennsylvania law professor, and Richard Painter, who was President George W. Bush’s White House ethics lawyer, wrote in Slate.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Justice Department is fighting to keep the deliberations surrounding then-Attorney General William Barr’s decision not to prosecute Trump for possible obstruction of justice in the United States. investigation into Russia. But Democrats are furious at the effort.

Nine of 11 Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee wrote to Garland in mid-May urging him not to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that DOJ should issue a memo from the adviser’s office in full legal explanation of Barr’s decision. They noted that District Judge Amy Berman Jackson criticized the Trump-era Justice Department for misleading the court about the contents of the memo.

“Relying on inaccurate statements to support unsubstantiated claims of the privilege of the deliberative process is problematic anyway; it is all the more indefensible when the DOJ opposes the disclosure of documents relating to President Trump’s serious abuse of power, ”the senators wrote.

The DOJ filed a motion to appeal the decision while releasing part of the redacted memo.

Likewise, Garland’s Justice Department is trying to protect former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from having to testify in a student loan case. And, even though Biden denounced Trump by using the department to defend him in Carroll’s pre-election and post-election trial, Garland’s decision to side with Trump in this case will provide a stronger argument for Biden and his successors. if they are using federal resources to defend themselves. in civil suits.

For some Biden supporters, Garland’s measures are a sign that Biden remains steadfast in his vow to strengthen institutions and depoliticize American justice. Some of his allies believe it is better, politically and for the country, to leave Trump than to remain obsessed with him.

But for progressives, these and other decisions are reason to question whether Garland was the right fit to lead the department. They are eager to hold Trump accountable for what they see as potentially criminal activity. He was twice impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate each time. And they see a Democratic attorney general allowing a former Republican president to ride above the law.

Their voices were amplified this week when The New York Times reported that Trump’s Justice Department investigated members of the House Intelligence Committee who subpoenaed Apple metadata. That investigation is closed, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Said in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, but it points to a “terrible abuse of power” by Trump using the agency to prosecute his political opponents in Congress.

“This violates, I think, the separation of powers, but it also makes the Department of Justice a wholly-owned subsidiary of the president’s personal legal interests,” said Schiff, who was targeted in the summons.

In a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Garland defended the course of the DOJ and sought to draw a line between questions of law and those of politics.

“The job of the Department of Justice in making legal decisions is not to support any administration, past or present; our job is to represent the American people,” Garland said.

“The policy issues are of course completely different, and this explains why we have reversed the policies of the previous administration several times over the past three months and why we have launched our own policies which are markedly different from those of the previous administration. ‘previous administration,’ he said. mentionned.

That’s the other way Garland covers Biden: because the president tries to show the department is independent, he can more easily distance himself from unpopular political positions.

At the same time as Garland takes hits from the political left, he has also taken action that should appeal to progressives even though they often receive less attention than Trump’s headlines.

For example, the Justice Department is now defending the Affordable Care Act, which it fought under Trump, and it has reversed a Trump-era policy denying federal grant money to so-called sanctuary cities. And on Friday, Garland announced that the DOJ would double the number of staff dedicated to protecting voting rights in the department’s civil rights division.

Some lawyers say it is too early to pass judgment on an attorney general who has been in office for less than four months.

“He has a huge mess to clean up after four years of a Trump administration flouting the rule of law and standards of decency and politicizing the Justice Department,” said Kim Wehle, former federal prosecutor and law professor at the University of Baltimore.

“The fact that he does not reflexively take positions that many would expect a Biden DOJ to do politically is a good thing for the legitimacy of the department,” Wehle said. “He has the discretion to exercise, of course, and he uses it. I think it’s too early to condemn or praise.”

