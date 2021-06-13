As lockdowns lift in India, vaccination becomes next big challengeExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

India’s coronavirus epidemic, which is the world’s largest and deadliest, could ease. Today, the country has confirmed around 84,000 new cases. That’s high, but much lower than what India experienced when it peaked last month. Some Indian states are starting to lift the lockdown measures, but there is a challenge: to vaccinate more than a billion people. NPR’s Lauren Frayer reports.

LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: It’s a rainy monsoon morning in Mumbai. And it’s only now this week that things are just starting to return to some sense of normalcy. There is a little more traffic.

REKHA GALA: We just reopened this month only, after a very long time. And it was very difficult to survive.

FRAYER: Rekha Gala and her siblings run their late father’s photocopy store at my local market. They have lost both parents in the past year. It was hard. They are desperate for business but are still afraid of the coronavirus. Gala has stretched a rope across the front of the store and passes things to customers outside.

GALA: We work here, so we have to take vaccines and take the necessary precautions for ourselves.

FRAYER: She managed to get a dose of the vaccine before our state, Maharashtra, and many others began to run out. Less than 4% of people nationwide received two doses. The Indian government has come under heavy criticism for vaccine shortages. In a televised address to the nation this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed back.

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI: (Speaking Hindi).

FRAYER: “India has vaccinated faster than many more developed countries,” Modi said, which is true in real numbers. India has administered around 250 million injections, but most of them are first doses. The vaccines used here require two. And India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

MODI: (speaking no).

FRAYER: Modi announced that starting at the end of the month, all adults will be eligible for free COVID-19 injections. This is a reversal of its previous policy in which the central government only vaccinated people aged 45 and over and left it to states to vaccinate younger ones, often for a fee. The reversal is good news for Malini Aisola, who heads a health watchdog called the All India Drug Action Network.

MALINI AISOLA: These measures should have been taken long before.

FRAYER: She says the government made a series of missteps in the beginning, which were difficult to correct once cases started to skyrocket. He bought very few doses of the vaccine initially, and he did so relatively late in January. The number of cases was low, so it didn’t seem urgent, and the government was trying to negotiate better prices.

AISOLA: There would always have been a large amount of vaccine needed to immunize a huge population. And the government really should have made efforts not only in terms of purchasing, but also efforts early on to utilize unused capacity.

FRAYER: Instead of prioritizing its own citizens like the United States did, India exported and donated some of its initial vaccines. He also erred in purchasing most of them from one source, the Serum Institute of India. It is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

MILAN VAISHNAV: It’s a demonstration of what happens when you put all your eggs in one basket.

FRAYER: Milan Vaishnav, program director for South Asia at the Carnegie Endowment in Washington, DC, said Serum was over-delivered and under-delivered. Serum blamed a shortage of raw materials from the United States, price caps by the Indian government and a fire that damaged parts of its facilities.

VAISHNAV: Frankly, the story of the Serum Institute – what they tell the US government, what they say to the Indian government, what they say publicly – these stories don’t match.

FRAYER: And in April, when the number of cases in India really skyrocketed, the CEO of Serum left for the UK. He told a British newspaper that he was receiving threats. He’s still there and declined recent interview requests from NPR.

India has since diversified, ordering hundreds of millions of doses from other Indian companies. The country’s health minister said all Indian adults will be vaccinated by the end of this year. Most experts, however, say it’s unlikely. It was even very difficult to make appointments.

BERTY THOMAS: There’s a huge demand, and there’s, like, a very limited supply.

FRAYER: Berty Thomas is a computer programmer who took matters into his own hands. The government’s vaccine booking website and app are notoriously buggy, and there aren’t enough appointments for everyone.

THOMAS: The slots that open are maybe 200 or 300 at a time.

FRAYER: So Thomas designed a hack. He’s written a bit of computer code that basically monitors the government app for you and alerts you exactly when and where the slots open. Over 3.5 million Indians have used it, but Thomas says he’s worried about the hundreds of millions of Indians who don’t have internet access. Meanwhile, every time you make a phone call to India these days …

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Wear your masks correctly. Wash your hands frequently.

FRAYER: … You hear a COVID message from the government before the bell rings.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: And yes, don’t forget to get vaccinated too.

FRAYER: Hundreds of millions of Indians are still waiting their turn, however, and they are desperate to get vaccinated before the next wave of COVID. Lauren Frayer, NPR News, Bombay.

