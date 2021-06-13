Here’s what to read left and right





We live in partisan times and our new habits can strengthen our own perspectives. See this as an effort to broaden our collective perspective with essays beyond the range of our typical selections.

FROM THE LEFT

From Why Donald Trump Doesn’t Need Facebook, by David Corn in Mother Jones.

The background, from the author: The two-year ban on the ex-chairman of the social media platform won’t stop him from dominating the GOP.

The excerpt: Trump runs on revenge and grudge and likes to settle scores. The Republican Party got this message. And anyone in his ranks who dared to cross him would meet his wrath and, more importantly, that of GOP voters. (See Liz Cheney.) Dominance of trumps is now at the heart of the party’s operating code. Granted, Trump would have an easier time intimidating his fellow Republicans and spreading his lies if he had access to Twitter and Facebook. … But tweets and messages are not essential for him to control the party and, through this control, shape and pervert the political discourse of nations. Money and fear do a lot in politics. And on the GOP side, Trump maintains a monopoly on both.

From The Root Cause of Migration in Central America is US Imperialism, by Suyapa Portillo Villeda and Miguel Tinker Salas in Jacobin.

The background, according to the authors: It would be nice if the US government recognized that its imperialist interference in Central America has caused millions to flee to the United States. Instead, Kamala Harris went to Guatemala and had the nerve to tell potential migrants, Don’t come.

The Snippet: Migration networks from Mexico and Central America to the United States emerged in parallel with the opening of American business operations in the region. These companies, the Rosario Mining Company in the 1850s, the United Fruit and Standard Fruit Company in the 1890s, the Cananea Mining Company in the 1900s, built American zones, introduced racially stratified working systems, and created second-class citizens. Extractive industries have taken over natural resources on indigenous and Afro-indigenous lands. Repression, disappearances, torture and murder of civilians and peasants followed.

From No Generation Without Representation, by Jazmin Kay in The Nation.

Background, from the author: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris relied on youth support during the election. It is time for the administration to support them.

The excerpt: There is no significant leverage left for representation for young Americans, that is, people under 40 in policy making. This systemic lack of sustained and specific roles for youth across the federal government limits youth agency and makes them feel undervalued. Unless young people are stakeholders in federal agencies, which means going beyond just listening to their struggles to enable them to actively shape policy, no proposal will ever fully reflect their views. Without the contributions of young people, it is unlikely that our government will be able to put in place systems that seem to really meet their needs.

OF THE RIGHT

Whats so Elite about our Elite Colleges? by George Leef in the National Review.

The background, from the author: Elite schools are so called because they admit such a small percentage of applicants, most of whom are excellent students, not because the education they offer is superior .

The excerpt: Do students who attend our so-called elite colleges and universities receive a better education than those who attend less prestigious schools? This is rarely the case, and often the reverse is true.

From Americas Coming War With China, by Douglas Macgregor in American Conservative.

Context, from the author: Conflict is both unwanted and reckless, but seems inevitable given our current leadership.

The Excerpt: Public statements made by Washington advertising researchers in and out of uniform are seldom informative. They never care to recognize that no one should start a war without first establishing the politically beneficial end state that a war with China would reach or how the last Pacific War would be fought and won. But these are the questions that must be asked. If the political goal of a new Pacific War is to change Chinese behavior outside or inside to make China unable to resist American political demands, it should be noted that China is not the Imperial Japan in 1941. The Japanese economy was about a tenth the size of the US economy, and it took another three years of hard fighting by US forces to redeem the ignominious defeat of the Americas at Pearl Harbor and in the Phillippines.

Excerpt from Unlearning Tyranny, by Charlie Sykes in The Bulwark.

Context, from the author: Conservatives used to grasp the real meaning of the word tyranny. But while you might think of Stalin, or Mao, or Hitler, or Ivan the Terrible, Ben Domenech (the founder of the Federalist and newly created host of Fox News) thinks Google. And journalists in cabins. They used to understand the concept.

The excerpt: College faculty members can notoriously say and write stupid things, but they don’t, after all, have the ability to jail you, grab your property, or shoot your dog inconsequentially. The Conservatives used to understand this not very subtle distinction. But that was before our golden age of populism and demagoguery.

