Be like Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie – rent your clothes

Be like Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie – and rent your clothes for 100 a month

By Rachel Rickard Straus, Financial Mail On Sunday

Imagine if you could have a new set of clothes to take on vacation for less than 100 years. Or a designer handbag that is envious for a tenth of the normal price. Well, you can. The only problem? You will need to return them once you have had enough.

Clothing rental services were once the preserve of clothing agencies and focused on second-hand clothing. But in recent months, there has been a huge growth in rental companies that offer a wider range of services, including the rental of casual clothing, long-term rentals, accessories, cutting-edge designer clothing and more. ‘subscriptions (and not just for women).

The market value of the UK clothing rental industry is expected to rise to $ 2.9 billion by 2029, according to recent figures from analytics firm GlobalData.

Fashion followers: Carrie Johnson in her rented wedding dress with husband Boris

The trend has already found a fan in Carrie Johnson, who would wear rented outfits to the G7 summit in Cornwall this weekend, just two weeks after she married the Prime Minister in a rented wedding dress.

Rental enthusiasts believe it can save money while providing environmental benefits.

How they work

Clothing rental services fall into two categories. The first allows you to rent clothes room by room for a period ranging from a few days to a few months. Companies that offer this include Hurr, Rotaro, My Wardrobe HQ, and By Rotation.

The second type is subscription services, which allow you to rent a set number of items each month for a fixed price. These include companies such as Onloan, Moss Box from Moss Bros and Cocoon.

All of them make it a point of honor to be hassle-free. They tend to allow you to return unwashed clothes, wash them, or dry clean them in pristine condition before re-renting them. They also usually offer free shipping and free returns.

Some have a peer-to-peer model in which customers can both borrow and lend clothes. Others buy new clothes wholesale from selected designers for rent, but do not allow customers to lend them.

Could you save some money?

Renting clothes costs from a few euros to borrow an item to almost 100 euros per month for the most luxurious subscriptions. But, depending on its impact on your buying habits, leasing could save you money.

Adult student Cassie Fitzpatrick spends $ 100 per month on a clothing subscription with the Onloan rental company. For this, the 36-year-old chooses four items to wear, which would cost around 1,000 if she bought them new. But despite the expense, the mother of three says she is saving. She explains, “In the past, I might have bought a new part or two every month. But now I have my dose of fashion with rentals, I buy a lot less. I wear the items most of the time, so put them to good use.

Cassie believes the rental model is ideal for people with constantly changing clothing needs. She gave birth to her third son four months ago and found that renting was a good way to dress as her body shape changed during and after pregnancy. And there is another key benefit. “As I get older, I worry more about sustainability,” she says. “I don’t want to buy things that I don’t really need. But the rental absolves me of my sins of clothing, it is guilt-free because all the clothes are shared and reused.

Next month, Cassie is getting married in a wedding dress and hired earrings.

Or even earn money?

Sajni Shah loans and borrows clothes from rental sites and is convinced that this is the future of sustainable fashion. “It allows people to wear beautiful, designer clothes for the same price as shopping at high street stores such as Zara,” she says.

The 29-year-old banker lends her clothes on the Hurr Quay. “They would just be sitting in my closet or else they would make me an income,” she said.

Since she started lending in October of last year, Sajni has made over 1,000 and some items are now more than profitable.

Collection: Sajni Shah loans and borrows clothes from rental sites

Collection: Sajni Shah loans and borrows clothes from rental sites

“Sometimes I buy second-hand items and sell them for a similar price when I don’t want to wear them anymore. If I can also rent them, all rental income is pure profit, ”she adds.

What about the future?

Moss Bros believes the rental is here to stay. Last month, the men’s clothing company launched a men’s clothing rental subscription service. It charges 65 per month to rent two clothes, which can be swapped as many times as you want with free two-way shipping. Items include formal wear the brand is known for, as well as casual items such as polo shirts, t-shirts and shorts.

Managing Director Brian Brick said interest so far “has exceeded expectations” and believes the surge in interest in clothing rental subscriptions is “just the beginning.”

“The generation now rent generation doesn’t want to own it, it doesn’t want a mess. They live in smaller places and don’t want to pick up stuff, ”he says. “They use Uber instead of having their own car, Netflix for entertainment, Airbnb for vacations. We do it for the clothes.

The Brick says the subscription model is gaining in appeal as the pandemic reshapes our work habits. He says, “In the past, people could wear a suit five days a week. Now, they can only wear one once in a while for a meeting or presentation. Renting offers more flexibility. ‘

He adds that renting offers the opportunity to try new styles and wear more trendy pieces without making a costly mistake.

“Right now we sell a lot of colorful velvet blazers,” he says. “But do you really want to wear the same style every Saturday night when you go out? Renting means you can wear one once or twice and then try something different.

Avoid mistakes

Fashion designer Anna Sancewicz, 28, loves designer bags. But she says being able to rent them saves her from wasting thousands of pounds. “I had planned to buy an expensive Bottega Veneta handbag, but first decided to rent it from Cocoon,” she says. “I loved it, but realized it wasn’t a lasting style and I’m glad I didn’t buy it.”

