What the Maoists of the Chinese market tell us about trade tensions today

The Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary next month, an opportunity for it to show a national audience how the party has transformed the country into the world’s second-largest economy and a major world power since its takeover in 1949.

In conventional accounts of China’s economic boom, the action begins in 1978, when Deng Xiaoping launched sweeping reforms to open up trade and investment with Western capitalist countries after Mao Zedong’s death.

But in his new book, titled Maoists of the markethistorian Jason M. Kelly argues that Chinese Communists emphasized the importance of economic ties with market economies long before the 1970s. He traces the history of the CCP’s business strategy, from the sale of soybeans to finance its civil war with the rival Nationalist Party, to the agreements reached by the Communist bureaucrats to import technology from Europe against the United States. embargo.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Kelly discussed how these events shape the party’s thinking on trade to date.

Your book overturns the common view that under Mao, Beijing did not often seek trade and investment relations with capitalist countries or allies of the United States. What are the most important things that have been forgotten?

The CCP has been trading with capitalists abroad for decades longer than many people realize. We also often forget that many of the concepts and ideas that shape Chinese trade policy today have their roots in the Mao era. For example, the concept of “equality and mutual benefit,” a phrase Chinese trade officials still invoke today, emerged as part of the CCP’s staunchly anti-imperialist stance on foreign trade in the early days. of the cold war. It has to do with the whole notion of China “standing” under the Communist Party regime.

Vice Premier Liu He, China’s top negotiator, used the phrase most recently intalks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Knowing the historical origins of phrases and concepts like this can help us appreciate legacies that we would otherwise overlook.

One of these key concepts of the Mao era is “zili gengsheng”, which was revived by Xi Jinping in the midst of the trade war with the United States and isoften translated as “autonomy”. How do you think the CCP first understood the concept, and does that highlight what Xi might mean today?

It is important to remember that the party has long used this term to mean something far from autarky or global decoupling. During Mao’s day, it served as a framework for thinking about vulnerabilities that could arise from over-reliance on foreign markets. This was not a call for a general reduction in imports.

In fact, during much of the Mao era, the Foreign Trade Ministry pushed for increased imports while also defending “zili gengsheng”, provided that such increases did not lead to unacceptable vulnerabilities. The real question is where Xi and others see China’s current vulnerabilities and how the party might modulate trade policy to address these specific concerns.

You also describe Beijing fighting against a trade embargo of the United States after the Korean War, which seem to have clear parallels to recent U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies. How did the CCP try to cope with the embargo, and how successful was it?

