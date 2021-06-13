What the Maoists of the Chinese market tell us about trade tensions today

The Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary next month, an opportunity for it to show a national audience how the party has transformed the country into the world’s second-largest economy and a major world power since its takeover in 1949.

In conventional accounts of China’s economic boom, the action begins in 1978, when Deng Xiaoping launched sweeping reforms to open up trade and investment with Western capitalist countries after Mao Zedong’s death.

But in his new book, titled Maoists of the markethistorian Jason M. Kelly argues that Chinese Communists emphasized the importance of economic ties with market economies long before the 1970s. He traces the history of the CCP’s business strategy, from the sale of soybeans to finance its civil war with the rival Nationalist Party, to the agreements reached by the Communist bureaucrats to import technology from Europe against the United States. embargo.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Kelly discussed how these events shape the party’s thinking on trade to date.

Your book overturns the common view that under Mao, Beijing did not often seek trade and investment relations with capitalist countries or allies of the United States. What are the most important things that have been forgotten?

The CCP has been trading with capitalists abroad for decades longer than many people realize. We also often forget that many of the concepts and ideas that shape Chinese trade policy today have their roots in the Mao era. For example, the concept of “equality and mutual benefit,” a phrase Chinese trade officials still invoke today, emerged as part of the CCP’s staunchly anti-imperialist stance on foreign trade in the early days. of the cold war. It has to do with the whole notion of China “standing” under the Communist Party regime.

Vice Premier Liu He, China’s top negotiator, used the phrase most recently in talks with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Knowing the historical origins of phrases and concepts like this can help us appreciate legacies that we would otherwise overlook.

One of these key concepts of the Mao era is “zili gengsheng”, which was revived by Xi Jinping in the midst of the trade war with the United States and is often translated as “autonomy”. How do you think the CCP first understood the concept, and does that highlight what Xi might mean today?

It is important to remember that the party has long used this term to mean something far from autarky or global decoupling. During Mao’s day, it served as a framework for thinking about vulnerabilities that could arise from over-reliance on foreign markets. This was not a call for a general reduction in imports.

In fact, during much of the Mao era, the Foreign Trade Ministry pushed for increased imports while also defending “zili gengsheng”, provided that such increases did not lead to unacceptable vulnerabilities. The real question is where Xi and others see China’s current vulnerabilities and how the party might modulate trade policy to address these specific concerns.

You also describe Beijing fighting against a trade embargo of the United States after the Korean War, which seem to have clear parallels to recent U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies. How did the CCP try to cope with the embargo , and how successful was it?

Beijing attempted to use the prospect of lucrative trade with China to create tensions between the United States and its allies and used the embargo make China a champion of global free trade and the United States determined to interfere, a message that rhymes with some recent statements in Beijing. Beijing has generated significant tensions between the United States and its allies over the embargo. So much so, in fact, that by the mid-1950s some trade restrictions had already started to disappear.

Finally, inside China, the party used the embargo mobilize those responsible for trade and the population in general. the embargo has become a useful foil, one more cause to rally against.

Another issue in your book that resonates with the recent China-Australia and China-South Korea trade tensions is Japan’s post-WWII trade tensions. How have patriotic emotion and nationalist ideas influenced China’s trade policy?

In the spring of 1958, leaders in Beijing shut down all trade with Japan after a series of disagreements over political issues, including a famous incident in which a Chinese flag was torn off during an exhibition in a Nagasaki department store. Party leaders were hypersensitive to challenges to the CCP’s power in China, real or imagined, and to any suspicion of disrespect or inequality. These sensitivities still exist today.

You identify a change in the CCP’s view on trade that began under Mao in the early 1970s: first, to use imports to cultivate exports; and second, prioritizing trade for economic growth and focusing on Western markets. Do you think that in general we are still in this era of Chinese trade policy, or do you think the CCP has changed its view of trade under Xi again?

The past few years have rekindled concerns among some Chinese leaders about the potential vulnerabilities that have accompanied China’s deeper integration into global markets. At the same time, Beijing leaders also seem to believe that China’s inordinate trade influence has created new opportunities to exert trade leverage on trading partners in pursuit of other foreign policy goals. Both developments have roots in the Mao era.

China’s trade links with world markets are far more complex and extensive than at any time during the Mao era. It is also clear that the CCP leaders today believe that foreign trade remains a vital component of China’s economic development, a point repeatedly emphasized by Xi Jinping and other senior party officials. These considerations suggest that, despite recent changes in PCC thinking on trade policy, there are incentives for continuity.

Something that is clear if we look at the entire period covered by the book is the CCP’s flexibility in trade policy. Do you think there is a lesson to be learned when we look at the CCP today and underestimate its potential for further economic changes?

I do. The CCP has proven to be much more resilient and adaptable than many would have guessed years ago when Mao was still alive. This partly reflects the flexibility of some underlying business principles, such as “zili gengsheng”. It is also important that no organized opposition exists inside China to signal when new policies contradict old ones. Yet the CCP strives to cultivate its own legitimacy by presenting a coherent account of its rise to power and its role in restoring national greatness, a perpetual project that forces party officials to seek continuity and consistency. through changes in trade policy over time.