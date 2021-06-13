Lindsey Graham Bemoans Biden Foreign Policy





Senator Lindsey Graham has rejected President Joe Biden’s leadership on the international stage. “Let’s be honest. The bad guys were afraid of Trump,” he said. “Who’s afraid of Biden? Over the past five years, Graham has gone from being a critic of Trump to a staunch ally. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter.

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina on Thursday said he was missing former President Donald Trump and ridiculed President Joe Biden’s pre-G7 meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “all the joke and happy discussions “.

During an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle”, Graham mingled with Biden, alleging that the president was not pushing back China and Russia with force.

“We have had two cyber attacks on our economy from Russian territory, by Russian organizations, I believe, which have received a pass from the Russian government,” he said. “They probably work together, to be honest with you.

He added: “Is Biden asking the Europeans to do something to repel Russian cyberterrorism?” Is he even talking about what we should do to bring China under control? No. . Trump. “

Graham has increasingly raised questions about the coronavirus possibly emanating from a laboratory in Wuhan, a claim China has refuted.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the combination of prominent scientists speaking out strongly against the theory of laboratory leaks, as well as State Department officials who shut down further investigations, ended up being two of the most important events. most important of the 2020 election cycle, ”he wrote in a Fox News op-ed. “Had they given credit to this accusation, all of the tenor, tone and direction of the 2020 election would have turned to a penny.”

Read more: Justice Department examines audit of pro-Trump vote in Arizona as threats of violence and political fallout loom

During his interview with Fox, Graham then alleged that bad actors were afraid of Trump.

“Let’s be honest. The bad guys were afraid of Trump,” he said. “Who’s afraid of Biden? Europeans are talking about making a trade deal with China as China dismantles democracy in Hong Kong and engages in genocide against the Uyghurs. So that blows my mind.

He added: “They are talking about going back to the Iran nuclear deal even though Iran has not changed its behavior at all. I can tell you one thing, the Israelis lack a stronger US president.”

The G7 summit began in Cornwall, a county in southwest England on Friday, the event being Biden’s first overseas diplomatic summit since he took over the presidency in January.

Biden will meet with the leaders of the group, which includes, in addition to the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

During Biden’s pre-summit interview with Johnson, where the president gifted the prime minister with a custom touring bike and helmet, the two also discussed climate change and cyber attacks.

Graham, who was re-elected for his fourth term last year, has gone from being a critic of Trump to a staunch ally.

Last month, the senator said it was “impossible” for the GOP to move forward without Trump as leader and said party members who criticized the former president “would end up being erased.”

