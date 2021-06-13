Worsening unrest in state units causes nervousness at BJP: The Tribune India





Vibha sharma

Tribune press service

New Delhi, June 12 The problems of BJP seem to be increasing day by day. The pandemic period appears to have highlighted and underscored the tensions and latent differences within party units in critical states – Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka. With a new alliance led by a former partner, Akali Dal, ready to challenge it in the Punjab, and the possibility of a grand alliance brewing at the national level, the Saffron Party’s problems may only get worse. The meeting between political strategist Prashant Kishor and NCP leader Sharad Pawar sparked furious speculation about a non-BJP, non-Congress national front with regional satraps challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha. As leaders dismiss reports of “tensions, differences or cracks” in state units, including Gujarat – the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah – and Madhya Pradesh, the “garh” (stronghold) of the blood and saffron policy, sources claim that “various factions are very active”. Amid rumbles of intra-party strife and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani against state president CR Patil in Gujarat BJP, sources say some party lawmakers were summoned to Gandhinagar on Tuesday. While leaders call it a “matter of routine,” the sources do not rule out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle ahead of next year’s parliamentary elections. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, observers say the BJP may have managed to end the unrest with a statement by the secretary-general in charge Arun Singh that there is no movement to impeach the minister. Chief BS Yediyurappa, “peace will not last long”. “They may have bought time, but the anti-Yeddiyurappa faction will increase the pressure even further,” they say. Likewise in Madhya Pradesh, National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya publicly rejected speculation and supported Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, rumors are working overtime as closed-door meetings between Vijayvargiya, Minister of State Narottam Mishra, Trade Union Minister Prahlad Patel and other BJP leaders seen as opponents of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan “Continue”. Regarding Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has disappeared from a new sign at the BJP state headquarters, which now contains photos of Prime Minister Modi, party leader JP Nadda, president State Satish Poonia and Opposition Leader Gulabchand. Kataria.







