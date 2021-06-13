Trump says Senate would be 60 Democrats versus 40 Republicans without him, Rips McConnell





Former President Donald Trump ripped apart Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, blaming him for the GOP’s loss of the Senate while the former Commander-in-Chief argued it would have been worse without his own efforts.

Trump made the remarks during a live video message to the MAGA Frank Free Speech Gathering of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at the River’s Edge Apple River Concert Hall in New Richmond, Wisconsin on Saturday. The former president and Lindell continued to promote baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election at the event – which drew thousands of attendees – claiming it was “rigged” by President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

“If it weren’t for me, the Senate would currently be against 60-40,” Trump said at the event, saying Democrats would have 10 more seats than they currently have in the legislative chamber. of Congress in equal parts. “Because I did teleconferences – they call them town hall calls – speaking to tens of thousands of people, for congressional candidates and senators,” the former president said.

“And we would be 60-40 against instead of 50-50,” Trump added, before attacking the GOP minority leader in the Senate. “And unfortunately, Mitch McConnell, with what he was doing, did us very, very badly in Georgia. We lost those two seats. We should never have lost those two seats.”

Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the Senate would be made up of 60 Democrats for 40 Republicans without his own efforts ahead of the 2020 election. In this photo, Trump addresses the NCGOP state convention on June 5 in Greenville, North Carolina. Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images

The former president has repeatedly criticized and attacked McConnell, after the Kentucky Republican condemned his actions leading to the Jan.6 uprising targeting the U.S. Capitol. Although McConnell did not join seven GOP senators in voting to condemn Trump for inciting violence, he refused to defend Trump and blamed him directly for the assault.

“There is no doubt that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day,” McConnell said in a Senate speech in February. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”

Newsweek contacted McConnell’s office for comment on Trump’s remarks, but did not immediately receive a response.

In his remarks on Saturday, Trump again insisted that the 2020 election was “totally rigged,” while Lindell and other Tory speakers at the event made similar false claims. Dozens of election challenge lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies have been dismissed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have dismissed the allegations. Additionally, election audits and recounts in major battlefield states, including places where the election was overseen by Republicans, reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, said in December that there was “no evidence” to support claims of widespread electoral fraud. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also claimed late last year that there was “no evidence that a voting system suppressed or lost votes, altered votes, or had been compromised in any way “.

McConnell has previously dismissed Trump’s criticisms. In early March, he responded with sarcasm after Trump argued that the Kentucky lawmaker had gained 20 points in Kentucky because of his endorsement. “Yeah, well, I want to thank him for the 15 point margin I had in 2014 as well,” McConnell replied to a reporter when asked about Trump’s request.

