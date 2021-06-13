Prime Minister Modi behaved like a coward during the Covid crisis: Priyanka Gandhi





Stepping up the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his response to Covid-19, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused him of being a coward and of withdrawing into the background until the second wave begins to ebb. He just stepped back and waited for the worst to pass. The Indian Prime Minister behaved like a coward. He let our country down, Priyanka said as part of his Zimmedar Kaun campaign to hold the prime minister to account. She said good governance in times of crisis is about facing the truth, taking responsibility and taking action. Unfortunately, the Modi government has done none of this. Instead, since the start of the pandemic, he has done everything possible to hide the truth and shirk his responsibilities, the secretary general of Congress said. Priyanka has listed a series of actions the Prime Minister should have taken in the wake of the spread of Covid. If only the Prime Minister had acted on the countless warnings given to him by experts in India and around the world and if he had only listened to the recommendations of his own empowered group, or even the parliamentary committee on health, we would not have faced the horrendous shortage of beds, oxygen and medicine that we have suffered, she said. “If he had cared about those who looked to him for leadership, he would not have reduced the number of dedicated Covid beds between Wave 1 and Wave 2. He would have ordered the tankers needed to transport the oxygen and prepared the diversion of industrial oxygen to hospitals, Priyanka said. She also criticized Modi for failing to lead his opponents into this battle for Indian lives, saying he could have fearlessly engaged with pundits, critics, allies and the opposition. He could have used the media as a disseminator of vital information about Covid, rather than a propaganda tool to promote his own image, Priyanka said.

