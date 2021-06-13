Politics
A hidden key to the infrastructural ambitions of the G7: Blue Dot Network
On Saturday, the Group of Seven (G7) and the White House announced a global infrastructure initiative that could give the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) a shot. The secret to implementing this plan: the Blue Dot Network.
In November 2019, the United States, Japan and Australia launched the Blue Dot Network (BDN) named after Earth’s vision from space as a simple blue dot encouraging development by certifying public investment- private in transparent and high-quality global infrastructure. By setting common standards for infrastructure development, the BDN aims to improve connectivity, strengthen the economy, increase employment opportunities and contribute to a cleaner environment. When I worked with BDN in 2020, I saw with my own eyes the thirst of American allies and partners for an alternative to the BRI. Now is the time to put some wind in BDN’s sails to realize its potential.
Infrastructure gains in the 21st century in Asia, Africa, and Central and South America will translate into the level of connectivity seen today in Europe and North America. Economic and demographic forces such as increased business activity and population growth will result in closer connections along overland routes between Hanoi, Vietnam, and Hamburg, Germany; between Lagos, Nigeria, and Johannesburg, South Africa; and from So Paulo, Brazil, to Santiago, Chile. Regional development banks estimate that the annual demand for infrastructure in Asia, for example, amounts to more than $ 1.7 trillion. If properly developed, new, greener infrastructure will improve the global environment as well as the economy. BDN offers a way to do this.
The international community has previously responded to the global demand for infrastructure by developing principles for Press release from the G7 summit in Charlevoix, the Equator Principles, and the Statement by the leaders of the Osaka Group of Twenty, with its principles of investment in quality infrastructure). While the West was talking about principles, Xi Jinpings China was busy working through the BRI to build ports, bridges and 5G networks around the world.
The initial brilliance of the BIS has faded as countries came to realize that many BRI projects serve the geopolitical interests of China rather than the infrastructure needs of the host country. Debt to China has grown significantly in the Republic of Congo, Djibouti and Angola, while Pakistan and Kenya have accumulated some of the largest debts to China among BIS countries. Indebted countries are offered demeaning agreements that undermine their sovereignty (for example, the ninety nine year lease from the Port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka to China, reminiscent of colonial practices). Chinese port construction is often seen as a head of the bridge for its military presence. China often ignores the construction, environmental, and labor standards. Most worrying is its complete lack of transparency on the funding and terms of these BRI projects.
Once launched, BDN will mark and certify infrastructure projects to distinguish those that are transparent, accountable and secure from those that are not. BDN certified projects will be transparent in funding and meet high construction, labor and environmental standards. Most democratic countries, including many G7 members, already require these practices. The BDN system encourages investment in quality infrastructure in a manner similar to other certification systems like the US Green Building Councils’ LEED rating system for buildings or fishing and forestry certifications.
The BDN offers emerging countries an incentive to adopt regulatory reforms that would then attract global private capital. For industry, BDN provides loan guarantees to mitigate risk and offers a certified seal of approval backed by each host country. To the extent that it aims to increase investment in bankable infrastructure in emerging countries, BDN can transform infrastructure into an investment class.
In 2020, the United States proposed the BDN for G7 support and funding, but the summit was canceled. There was broad agreement within the group except on how best to approach climate change in the context of the BDN. Transatlantic dissonance on climate change in 2020 has been replaced by strong consonance in 2021. This paves the way for BDN to gain G7 approval and be highlighted at the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Luck climate in November.
Here are four actions G7 members should take:
- Highlight BDN and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructurea global partnership that aims to make infrastructure systems more resilient and foster sustainable development as platforms that can help stakeholders ensure their climate considerations are taken into account in infrastructure development.
- Work with Australia, India and other democracies to coordinate their respective development finance incentives and instruments to advance investments in BDN.
- Establish an interim BDN secretariat at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development or in a credible alternative such as an academic institution capable of coordinating the activities of the BDN.
- Define the Indo-Pacific and the countries around the Adriatic, Baltic, Black and Caspian seas as initial priority areas for investments in BDN for their strategic importance, uptake of BDN and bankability.
The BDN represents another chapter for US leadership to meet global needs and protect the international system from predatory behavior. With the Biden administration’s mission to rebuild better for the world, it is well positioned to make BDN one of its historic legacies for global good.
Kaush Arha is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Councils Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security. In 2020, he was US G7 Sherpa for the Blue Dot Network.
Further reading
Wed, Jun 9, 2021
IN BRIEF: Why the G7 summit matters, in seven charts
The G7 is meeting in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The GeoEconomics Center explains the top seven issues on the agenda and why they are important.
New Atlanticist
through
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]