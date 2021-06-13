“Agree on everything before the elections”





Former President Donald Trump released a statement outlining several examples of claims for which he says he was falsely slandered and has now been justified.

In a pair of emails, Trump said he was right about everything leading up to the election and the mainstream media spuriously lied about his claims to make him look bad.

Hydroxychloroquine works, Trump said in an email with a full list of claims that he says have since been proven to be true.

Have you noticed that they are now admitting that I was right about everything they lied before the election? the former president asked before mentioning other items on the list.

The virus came from a Chinese lab, Trump said. The Hunter Bidens laptop was real.

Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op. The story of Russian Bounties was wrong, “he wrote.

He continued: We produced vaccines before the end of 2020, in record time.

Blue State lockdowns did not work. Schools should be open, ”he added. Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our country.

And our southern border security program has had unprecedented success, he said.

There is some evidence to suggest that some of the president’s claims have turned out to be true.

In 2020, Trump singularly praised the effectiveness of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, and even took it himself. At the time, the media discredited this claim.

But a recent study in COVID-19 patients found that the drug, taken with azithromycin in higher dose therapy, increased survival rates by nearly 200%.

Likewise, ahead of last year’s presidential election, Trump touted a claim that the coronavirus could have originated from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. Dr Anthony Fauci disputed this claim and his allies in the media were quick to side with Fauci.

But a batch of emails recently posted by Fauci shows the doctor was told the virus was likely from a lab leak. The emails also show that Fauci was aware of a coordinated effort between the World Health Organization and the Chinese government to crush stories about the laboratory leak hypothesis.

Republican Senator Rand Paul described the emails alleging Fauci was guilty of cover-up and called for an investigation into him. House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also said Fauci and the media intentionally misled the public.

Senator Lindsey Graham took the emails further and claimed that Trump single-handedly would have won the 2020 presidential election if the media had accurately reported that the virus originated in China.

If Trump was right [about the lab leak theory], that would have changed the outcome of the 2020 election, I believe, Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday. And if we could have proven that in early 2020 this was a lab leak from China, not occurring naturally, the public would want revenge on China, and who would they turn to? : Biden or Trump?

“If we knew in February that Trump was right [in] 2020, I think he will be president today, he said in the interview.

Trump has repeatedly teased a 2024 presidential bid over the past few months, saying in April that he is “looking at it very seriously, beyond serious”.

