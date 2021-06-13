U.S. First Lady Jill Biden gives Boris Johnson’s son Wilfred a book called Joey

United States First Lady Jill Biden gave Prime Minister Wilfred’s son a copy of the book she wrote about her husband’s childhood when she met him for a paddle in the sea.

Dr Biden, 70, presented the gift to Carrie Johnson, the one-year-old mother, as they strolled on the beach in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, on Thursday.

His book Joey: The Story Of Joe Biden was published last year and tells the story of the American President’s early years as a devoted brother and advocate for his childhood friends who were bullied.

It also describes a true story about him and his friends jumping from rooftop to rooftop in his neighborhood garages after seeing a Tarzan movie.

The cover is an illustration of a young Biden riding a red bicycle. His younger sister Valérie would be the character sitting on the handlebars. A bestseller in America, it was published by Schuster and Schuster.

Wilfred with his revealing mane of blonde hair joined his mother and Dr Biden on the beach.

Posting a photo on Instagram of the seaside visit, Ms Johnson, 33, wrote: Wonderful to spend time with the First Lady at Carbis Bay. We even dipped our toes in the water. Beautiful but freezing.

Ms Biden and Ms Johnson have been seen to get along well, smiling and laughing together.

Speaking about the book last year, she said: Young kids see Joe on TV and I want them to know Joe when he was a kid he was so brave and adventurous.