White House returns $ 2 billion to military personnel at Trump’s border wall





The White House returned about $ 2 billion in border wall spending to the military on Friday. Trump’s 52-mile new wall cost as much as $ 46 million per mile, the Biden administration said. It was not “a serious political solution or a responsible use of federal funds,” the White House said. Sign up for the daily 10 Things in Politics newsletter.

On Friday, the White House withdrew more than $ 2 billion in funds the former administration had embezzled for its southern border wall project, returning the money to the military.

President Donald Trump had erected a “great and beautiful wall” along the border between the United States and Mexico. The White House said on Friday that the project had distracted attention from “real security concerns, like drug trafficking and human trafficking.”

“Building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border and costs US taxpayers billions of dollars is not a serious political solution or a responsible use of federal funds,” the Office of Management and Civil Servants said Friday. White House budget during a briefing.

While in the Oval Office, Trump built 52 miles of a new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, with some sections costing an average of $ 46 million per mile, the budget office. The border between the two countries stretches for more than 1,900 miles, some of which already had barriers in place before Trump’s election.

President Joe Biden suspended the reallocation of funds for the wall on his first day in office. The administration then missed its own deadline for a long-term solution and reportedly considered restarting some constructions.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said Thursday he plans to continue building a wall along his state’s border with Mexico. He planned to spend $ 1 billion on border security and a task force, the Texas Tribune reported.

The Biden administration on Friday called on Congress to cancel other funds previously allocated to border wall projects.

The construction of the wall embezzled “critical” military training funds. It has also “caused serious risks to life, safety and the environment,” the White House said.

The more than $ 2 billion in funding redirected by the Biden administration will fund 66 deferred projects in 11 states, three territories and 16 countries, the budget office said.

The funding will include $ 10 million for the expansion of a missile field in Alaska, $ 25 million for a radio complex in North Carolina and $ 79 million for the modernization of an elementary school for children of the US Army in Germany.

