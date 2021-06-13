MP Stalin seeks to meet Prime Minister Modi to discuss major issues in Tamil Nadu





Prime Minister’s Office tentatively nodded, actual time to be announced later, MP Stalin said (File) Coimbatoré: Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MP Stalin said on Saturday he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 to discuss key state issues with him. Although the prime minister’s office gave a tentative nod, the actual time would be announced later, Mr Stalin told reporters after releasing water from the Mettur dam in the Salem district for the irrigation in 12 delta districts during the Kuruvai season. Mr. Stalin wrote a letter regarding meeting with Prime Minister Modi to discuss, among other things, GST contributions, allocation of various development programs and NEETs. Regarding the release of the water, Mr Stalin said the state government is firm on this, as mentioned in the DMK election manifesto and exudes confidence that the state will create a story. in agricultural production due to the timely release. Regarding the availability of water from Cauvery of Karnataka, he said he wrote to the Central Water Commission to ensure the continued release of water in accordance with the Supreme Court order of 9.19 tmc in June and 31.24 tmc in July. To get water to the delta districts, the government has undertaken 647 sand removal works in nine districts at a cost of over Rs 65 crore and appointed a special officer to monitor progress, he said. When asked about Covid-19, Mr Stalin said the incidence of positive cases was declining in the majority of districts, especially Chennai, and based on this, further relaxations were announced in 27 districts. However, districts in western Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore and Tirupur, were not seeing higher rates, he said, adding that overall the government had been successful in controlling the spread. Regarding criticism of opening government-run alcohol outlets, the chief minister said they had been opened following the drop in Covid cases and as part of the easing of restrictions in some districts. Ministers of State Durai Murugan, KN Nehru and Senthi Balaji, as well as senior officials from various departments were present.

