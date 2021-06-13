Politics
Turkey condemns YPG / PKK terrorist attack on Afrin hospital in Syria
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack and its perpetrators, including one of the YPG / PKK’s other pseudonyms, the so-called SDF.
Turkey has condemned an attack by the YPG / PKK terrorist group on a hospital in Afrin, in northern Syria.
The terrorist attack on a hospital in northwestern Syria killed at least 19 civilians, including patients and medical staff, and injured more than 27, officials said.
In a statement released on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry “strongly” condemned the attack and its perpetrators, including one of the YPG / PKK’s other pseudonyms, the so-called SDF.
“The PKK / YPG / SDF, which does not hesitate to target innocent civilians and health workers who work tirelessly to serve the Syrian people in all conditions, with artillery and missiles, once again demonstrated its identity as a terrorist organization and its bloody face, “he added. said the statement.
“In this regard, we invite the international community to see the truth and to end its support for this terrorist organization operating under different names,” he said.
Turkey has often accused Western countries of turning a blind eye to vicious attacks by the YPG / PKK and has lambasted some countries like the United States for supporting the terrorist group.
“We reiterate that we will resolutely continue our fight against all terrorist organizations that pose a threat to our national security and Syrian civilians, always and everywhere,” he added.
The statement also wished God’s mercy for those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured.
READ MORE: YPG / PKK attack on hospital in Afrin, Syria kills scores of patients
“Malicious attack”
Communications Director Fahrettin Altun condemned the attack on innocent civilians as well as supporters of the YPG / PKK terrorist group.
On Twitter, Altun wished God’s mercy to those who lost their lives in the “malicious attack” and a speedy recovery to the injured.
“We know this terrorist organization with such a dark mind that attacked a hospital in Afrin and killed innocent people awaiting recovery. I condemn the despicable attack of the Syrian branch of the anti-human terrorist organization and wish God’s mercy to those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded, ”said the Turkish vice-president. Fuat oktay said on Twitter.
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also “strongly” condemned the attack.
“The Syrian branch (YPG) of the terrorist group (PKK) has once again shown its brutal face. To remain silent in the face of this attack means to be an accomplice in this crime ”, horse said on Twitter.
READ MORE: How does the PKK-YPG raise funds in Syria?
YPG / PKK “anti-humanist terrorist group”
Omer Celik, spokesperson for the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AK), also denounced the attack.
“The YPG / PKK targeted al Shifa hospital in Afrin and caused death and injury to many of our Syrian civilian brothers, once again showing that it is an anti-terrorist organization. human. Celik said on Twitter.
“We condemn this cowardly attack which targeted innocent civilians and a hospital. Turkey’s struggle against the PKK and its extensions will continue. A total struggle must be waged against all forms of terrorism, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, ”he added.
Celik also criticized some countries for claiming that they support YPG / PKK terrorists to fight Daesh terrorism in the country – an excuse given by the United States.
He called on these countries to end their support for the terrorist group.
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense also denounced the attack.
“The targets of the terrorist organization PKK / YPG, which carried out the attack, immediately came under fire. This cowardly attack, which directly targeted innocent civilians, was reported to the Russian Federation, ”said a statement from the ministry.
The governor investigates the attack
In a statement, the governor’s office in Hatay, just across the border, said grad missiles and artillery shells fired by the YPG / PKK terror group from the Tal Rifat area controlled by the Assad regime hit the emergency department of Shifa private hospital in the center of Afrin district.
The governorate is investigating the attack in coordination with local authorities, the statement added.
Afrin was largely cleared of YPG / PKK terrorists in 2018 thanks to Turkey’s counterterrorism offensive, Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group is still targeting the region to disrupt the peace established by Turkish forces.
The terrorist group often targets Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin and al Bab by attacking from the adjacent regions of Tal Rifaat and Manbij.
In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.
The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor and allow the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Spring of Peace (2019).
READ MORE: Exclusive: PKK / YPG enlists minors as they fight against recruitment
Source: AA
