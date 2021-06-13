The green revolution is built on a very dirty industry

An employee takes blast furnace temperature readings during iron production at the Thyssenkrupp AG metal plant in Duisburg, Germany. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg

The battle against climate change hinges on the same pollutant that drove the Second Industrial Revolution a century and a half ago.

Steel, which transformed everything from cannons and bridges to towns and shipping in the late 19th century, is also essential for the wind turbines, solar panels and power pylons needed to replace fossil fuels. But steel itself depends on burning billions of tons of coal, with the industry emitting more carbon dioxide than cars, buses and motorcycles combined.

Shifting a low-margin industry from cheap coal to more expensive green steel technologies will require massive government support and concerted action from steelmakers from Tangshan to Indiana.

Last year, five of the six largest steelmakers rallied behind the Paris Agreement, pledging to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are striving to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while the European Union plans to impose an import tax on building materials produced in countries with less stringent environmental standards, making local steel low in emissions more competitive.

Over the past year or so, the steel industry has collectively had it, said Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK. Particularly since Biden was elected, it is recognized that climate policies will affect all sectors. If one or two companies start taking action to reduce their emissions, then others in the industry appear to be very exposed.

The Group of Seven, whose leaders are meeting in the UK this weekend, plan to take action to decarbonize steel and other industrial sectors, according to a first draft statement. The political impetus couldn’t come at a greater time, as renewable energy technologies require even more steel per unit of energy they produce than fossil fuels.

But there is still a long way to go. We calculated the numbers to bring steel to net zero in a series of charts showing the scale of the challenge.

BloombergNEF modeling shows that to build enough wind turbines to reach net zero by 2050, 1.7 billion tonnes of steel will be needed. That’s enough to make 22,224 replicas of San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Solar panels and pylons to extend power grids are also heavy steel.

Lots of steel

Green technologies needed for net zero by 2050 use huge amounts of steel Sources: BNEF, goldengate.org, Bloomberg calculations

China will be the key to clean up industry, because it produces more than half of the steel in the world.

Baowu Steel Group, Chinese state champion and world’s largest producer, is among steelmakers committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, a decade ahead of the president’s target Xi for the country as a whole. Baowu has been at the forefront of technological change in Chinese industry for decades and could play a pivotal role in driving the nation’s green ambitions.

Beijing is aiming for steel to peak in carbon emissions by 2025, and push for a 30% reduction by 2030. This is a huge task as the industry is dominated by coal-fired blast furnaces. which will be difficult to transform, and many of which have years of useful life remaining.

The industry is watching with great interest what is happening in China, just because of the size of the Chinese industry, said Benedikt Zeumer, consultant at McKinsey & Co. Because Chinese industry is centrally run , the direction can be translated. in full action.

The steel industry is gradually committing to Net Zero Crude steel production in 2020, metric tons Sources: World Steel Association, company reports

Some European and North American steelmakers, like Nucor Corp., which uses recycled steel in electric arc furnaces, faces a more modest challenge: finding greener power sources. But even if every available piece of scrap were recycled, more than half of the world’s steel by 2050 will still have to be made by smelting iron ore, according to BNEF.

That leaves companies like ArcelorMittal SA, POSCO and Nippon Steel Corp. looking for ways to replace traditional blast furnaces, where carbon in the form of coal or carbon monoxide is pumped with the ore, creating pure molten iron at temperatures over 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,832 degrees Fahrenheit). The carbon clings to the oxygen atoms in the ore and flies off as carbon dioxide, contributing to global warming.

Steel in the scrapyard that will be recycled to make new steel. Photographer: Roger Ball / Worldsteel via Getty Images

One option is to replace charcoal with biomass, such as wood or agricultural waste, while trapping emissions underground. For steelmakers, it is an attractive choice because it minimizes the cost of refurbishing factories. But “scaling up biomass is a challenge,” said William Gale, professor at the University of Leeds. For example, planting forests to harvest wood could mean less land to grow food.

This encourages the industry to consider renewable hydrogen as an alternative fuel. The catch is that producing green hydrogen, by splitting water using clean electricity, is expensive and requires huge amounts of renewable energy. The currently planned capacity could only produce 1.8% of the gas the steel industry would need to reach net zero in 2050, according to the BNEF.

Still, progress is being made. Harnessing Sweden’s surplus electricity, SSAB AB uses hydrogen to decarbonize all of its activities.

We have to accept that in the future we will have to use a significant amount of electricity, said Martin Pei, chief technology officer of SSAB.

Far

Green hydrogen capacity forecast for 2050 is much lower than industry needs Sources: BNEF, AIE, Bloomberg calculations

But even if enough electricity can be produced to power the transformation, green steel will be more expensive, according to the Rocky Mountain Institute. For example, in Northern Europe, costs could be 20-30% higher depending on current electricity prices.

Some companies have expressed willingness to accept the higher costs, with Volvo Group AB and SSAB AB working together to make vehicles from green steel. Renewable energy giant Orsted AS has pledged to use green steel in its wind turbines to completely decarbonize its supply chain by 2040.

There is a fairly strong demand for low-CO2 steel, said Matthew Watkins, senior analyst at consulting firm CRU Group. There are sectors of the market that want it, but it is not yet clear whether they will pay more for it.

SSAB Hybrit factory in Sweden. Photographer: Sara BIix / SSAB Press Service

This is where initiatives such as the EU’s Green Deal become essential to create a market and make decarbonization a business necessity for steelmakers. It will also give these pioneering green technologies a competitive advantage, said Geert Van Poelvoorde, managing director of ArcelorMittals’ European activities.