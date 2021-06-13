Why Biden plans to reverse Trump’s Alaskan policy in the Tongass National Forest





On Friday, the Biden administration revealed its intention to restore environmental protections preventing logging and mining in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest, which the Trump administration had rejected. Southeast Alaska’s 17 million acres, the largest national forest in the United States, have been a political battleground for more than two decades, swinging between the interests of forest industries and climate activists.

In 2001, President Bill Clinton finalized the No-Road Rule, which banned road construction on 60 million acres of forested land across the United States and severely restricted commercial logging and mining. But in October 2020, then-President Donald Trump rolled back those protections when he exempted the Tongass Forest from the rule, doing what many developers and politicians in Alaska have been calling for since the Clinton era. But this reversal did not last long.

Biden administration vowed to reverse damaging policies

Since his election campaign, President Joe Biden has spoken out on climate action, particularly in contrast to the policies adopted by the Trump administration. After the United States, under Trump, walked out of the Paris climate agreement and engineered the largest reduction in protected land in U.S. history, Biden took office ready to repair the damage. On the same day Biden was sworn in, January 20, 2021, he signed an executive order titled Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Address the Climate Crisis, which includes targets for reducing climate pollution, and review and revocation of measures. elements defined by the previous administration.

One of the most notable was the revocation of the March 2019 license for the Keystone XL pipeline. The project, started in 2008 and officially canceled this month, has suffered backlash at every stage of its development. Canceled by the Obama administration in 2015, then renewed in 2017 when Trump invited TC Energy, the Canadian pipeline developer, to reapply for a permit, the Keystone XL is a prime example of the back-and-forth climate policy can have depending on who is in office.

The Tongass National Forest is yet another example. From a developer’s perspective, Alaska’s natural resources make it a gold mine. Its old-growth forests make it ideal for timber harvesting, its coastal plains are full of potential oil and gas drilling sites, and the development of these opportunities could boost the state’s economy. No details of how the roadless rule reversal will be carried out have been announced, other than the intention to repeal or replace it, but Alaskan officials are aware of the economic loss and expressed the change.

The Biden administration’s announcement is an unacceptable faux pas in federal policy just months after a comprehensively-reviewed final rule was issued by the Trump administration that struck the right balance between conserving land that we cherish and creating opportunities for Alaskan workers, Senator Dan Sullivan. (R-AK) said in a joint statement that also included comments from fellow Republicans from Alaska, Senator Lisa Murkowski and Representative Don Young.

Disappointed with @POTUS ‘latest removal from AK Business Opportunity. From tourism to lumber, Alaska’s great Tongass National Forest offers many opportunities for Alaskans, but the federal government wants Alaskans to suffer from a lack of jobs and prosperity. #akgov #alaska

Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) June 11, 2021

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, also expressed his disapproval of the Biden action on Twitter and later added: We will use all available tools to push back the latest imposition.

Biden is currently attending the annual G7 summit, which meets this year in Cornwall, England. World leaders are expected to address environmental policy on Sunday.

The effects of logging could be dramatic for the lungs of North America

As politicians paint a picture of an oppressive federal government denying normal Alaskans access to jobs and prosperity, the narrative rings a bit hollow when compared to actual public comment. In 2019, the US Forest Service published a summary of more than 140,000 public comments on the no-road rule, which overwhelmingly supported restrictions on forest development. In fact, one of the main arguments as to why the public thinks the no-road rule should be maintained was that it is vital for the tourism and fishing industries.

According to research from an economic development organization called the Southeastern Conference, in 2019 Alaska’s lumber industry (along with warehousing, utilities, and transportation) provided just 4% Alaskans with jobs, unlike the 18% who were employed in tourism. According to the study, commercial fishing, tourism and recreation are the fastest growing employment sectors in Southeast Alaska. The Southeastern Conference did not issue an official statement, but its executive director, Robert Venables, joined Governor Dunleavys’ statement, in which he accused several administrations of playing ping-pong with the Alaskans and the resources of the state.

In addition to providing jobs, as the largest national forest in the United States, Tongass plays an important ecological role in absorbing carbon produced in the United States. According to National Geographic, the temperate rainforest absorbs about 8 percent of the pollution produced in the United States. While tropical rainforests are the lungs of the planet, the Tongass are the lungs of North America, Dominick DellaSala, chief scientist of the Earth Island Institutes Wild Heritage project, told the Washington Post. In fact, the United States Geological Survey recently estimated that if no trees were lost to logging and land was not managed in the Tongass, its carbon storage could increase to 27 percent. hundred by the end of the century.

Brown bears fishing for salmon on Baranof Island in the Tongass National Forest. Wolfgang Kaehler / LightRocket / Getty Images

The Tongass is also home to a thriving wildlife population, but Trump’s overthrow of the roadless rule puts that in jeopardy. On land, the state of Alaska is home to 95% of the Americas’ brown bear population, and Tongass specifically contains the highest concentration of brown bears on the planet, while the 17,000-mile forests of Clean fresh water provide optimal spawning conditions for wild salmon. Due to its high populations, the Tongass is sometimes referred to as a salmon forest, and since it produces $ 60 million worth of wild salmon per year, that name is no exaggeration. But, without the no-road rule, that could have changed. Logging around a stream causes runoff like silt or dirt in the water, which can smother developing eggs, while dams, often used to move logs through streams , disorientate fish and disrupt their natural migratory patterns.

Damage to Tongass goes beyond statistics for Alaskan natives

While this is a loss that can affect any Alaska, for Alaskan natives the loss of wild salmon and the forests that support them means much more than a source of food. decline. Twenty-three percent of the region’s population come from the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian tribes, who are fighting for recognition and better treatment of their ancestral land which includes the vast Tongass Forest.

As forest industries threaten food sources, so too are cultural resources like western red cedars and Alaskan yellow cedars, which many communities use to make traditional badges, baskets and totem poles. threatened. Cedar is the chain in the basket of who we are as a people. We are weaving our way around the cedar, keeping us connected, strong and able to advance tools and resources for the next generation, said Marina Anderson, a Haida and Tlingit woman who is the tribal administrator of the organized village of Kasaan. . an article for Juneau Empire.

Anderson recently helped organize a workshop on cultural uses of forest resources, taught by native Alaskan people, for employees of the United States Forest Service (USFS). For years, the USFS provided manufacturers of Tongass commercial lumber without communication with indigenous people. The workshop aimed to teach USFS workers how to distinguish between the different types of trees that can be used to make canoes and totem poles, or rare trees that need to be protected. While this type of cross-cultural exchange doesn’t target the heavyweights of industry or politics, it does impact the people doing the work.

