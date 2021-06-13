Cornwall singer Daisy Clark performs for Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and G7 world leaders





A singer-songwriter from Cornwall spoke of her “amazing and surreal” day playing for the G7 world leaders at the Eden Project. Daisy Clark, 22, of Newquay, was invited to play a “VIP confidential” concert at the attraction. She had no idea she would end up talking to US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She found out that she would perform for world leaders as they dined in the Mediterranean biome. Daisy’s performance included her own songs including Front Row and Make Me Trust You, as well as covers of Dream A Little Dream Of Me, Cant Help Falling In Love, Smile as well as tracks from her favorite artists including Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers and Haim. You can stay up to date on top news and events near you with FREE CornwallLives newsletters enter your email address at the top of the page or go here Daisy told CornwallLive: “The first person I had a proper conversation with was Jill Biden and President Joe Biden. They were very, very complimentary with my music. “They seemed to really, really enjoy it and were really sweet to me. Jill said she wanted them all to stop talking at some point so she could hear the music properly. The president asked me my name. , how old I was and he was really complimentary. So that was amazing! “ Daisy added, “I even saw the Queen. An amazing and surreal day.” She hit the headlines four years ago when her ingenious cover of Greases Hopelessly Devoted To You gained millions of views on YouTube. Since then she has continued to release a mix of self-written tracks and covers via her YouTube channel and last year, after spending time in the studio, three new songs were released including Hope It Hurts You. and Battle Scars.











She recently worked with St Ives singer-songwriter Bailey Tomkinson, who made national news last week after posting a single controversial construction job condemning G7 host venue The Carbis Bay Hotel. More stories from the G7 It’s all parties and positivity within the G7 steel ring Villagers get used to seeing Joe Biden’s thumbs up







