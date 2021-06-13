The pandemic could be the loss of Indian leader Modi. But millions will not abandon it just yet.

Dr Satyendra Kumar Tiwary considers Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be superhuman. A leader like Modi arrives “once every 2,500 years”, he says, and should be considered one of the greatest in Indian history, like Mahatma Gandhi and even the Buddha.

“The world will never see another leader like Modi,” said the 47-year-old professor of general surgery from Varanasi, which is both Modi’s parliamentary constituency and one of the holiest cities for Hindus. “He’s not a man, he’s a superman. He’s a saint.”

Like so many Modi supporters, Tiwary boasts that the prime minister, at 70, works more than 18 hours a day and has never taken a day off in 23 years, echoing a claim that senior officials of Modi’s Bharatiya Janatiya (BJP) party have done so several times.

It was precisely this image of a hardworking common man – with little time for a personal life, but a lot for yoga and his Hindu faith – that catapulted Modi to a crushing re-election in India’s 2019 general vote. His party’s Hindu nationalist platform attracted 100 million more votes than the main opposition.

Modi, who has ruled India since 2014, has remained very popular despite setbacks in his efforts to revive the country’s staggering economy, create millions of new jobs and provide healthcare to India’s poorest citizens. .

But India is now grappling with a catastrophic second wave of Covid-19 that has left its crematoriums overflowing with bodies and put his health system under enormous pressure. Modi takes the heat on her poor management of the national health crisis, for organizing rallies during regional elections without social distancing or mask-wearing rules, and for failing to prevent the gathering of millions of pilgrims to the Kumbh Mela religious holiday, which contributed to one of the country’s most dramatic outbreaks of infections.

Just as the pandemic contributed to Donald Trump’s defeat in the United States, Modi was “almost certain” to take a political blow too, said Ashutosh Varshney, director of the Center for Contemporary South Asia at Brown University.

“A very large part of the base is extremely disillusioned because they have lost their loved ones. They have lost their brothers and sisters, their parents, their children,” he said.

Modi’s loyal base

Modi may be 70 years old, but he also has legions of young Indian fans.

Rishabh Mehta, a 24-year-old university student, said he was drawn to Modi’s steadfast nationalism and had a good opinion of the leader’s achievements in improving India’s defense systems.

Asked about the country’s high Covid-19 death toll, Mehta said he believed the numbers had been inflated by heads of state seeking to tarnish Modi’s image. Mehta believes there is a “targeted campaign underway to defame the (…) central government”.

But Mehta’s loyalty remained strong, even after losing one of her close friends to the virus. Mehta himself took his friend to the hospital in the capital, New Delhi, where he described chaotic scenes of “people screaming, coughing, crying” in despair.

“It was a very horrible time for all of us,” he said.

Most experts and critics say otherwise, and Indian media organizations are gathering more and more evidence showing that the country is underestimating the deaths, whether on purpose or simply because India is unable to measure the death. magnitude of the pandemic. real impact.

Another millennial alongside Modi is Vagisha Soni, a 29-year-old researcher in Delhi. Soni has helped provide oxygen and intensive care beds amid critical shortages. Some of his friends have lost their parents to the virus. And like Tiwary, the professor of medicine, she sees something bigger in Modi.

“I always felt that there had to be a leader who had to guide us, so it was Modi. There was no other character,” she said.

As for his handling of the pandemic, Soni stressed that the per capita death rate in India shows that the country is not doing as badly as it is seen from afar. She said the United States was also “unable to manage [the pandemic], having the best medical infrastructure, the best facilities. So it was only natural that India wouldn’t be able to cope either and using Modi as a “punch bag” was unfair, she argued.

She’s right. Since India’s population is much larger than that of most countries, it can be difficult to assess how serious the situation is. Johns Hopkins University data, which tracks global figures during the pandemic, shows India had a death rate of 22 per 100,000 people, far lower than the United States, which has reported 179.

In raw numbers, India has suffered the worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with more than 400,000 infections per day earlier in May – the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases on record in the world. world. Deaths topped 300,000 on May 24 and there are fears that the real toll is much higher.

A “devotee of Modi” loses faith

The impact of the pandemic has been felt hard in rural India, where a lack of medical infrastructure has forced people to travel miles to access treatment, potentially contributing to hundreds of thousands of unreported deaths.

A former air force officer from the Chhapra district of Bihar – who refused to give his name out of fear for his safety – initially voted for Modi because he believed he would make changes and would create jobs for young people, now turned against him after seeing the impact of COVID-19 on his village.

“If you go to the village and say Modi’s name, the people will prepare to kill you. They are angry. They don’t want to hear Modi’s name.”

He said private ambulances were charging exorbitant prices to take villagers to hospitals about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) away and that demand for basic drugs such as paracetamol had driven prices up.

“If you have money, you live. If you don’t have it, you die,” he said.

Ashutosh Varshney, of Brown University, said Modi’s political fate hinged on a clear rival who would run before the country’s next general election in 2024.

Although India’s huge population makes the polls a challenge, there are indications that the tide is turning against Modi outside the BJP stronghold states. In the April elections in West Bengal, the BJP won more seats but failed to secure victory in Battlefield State, as it had hoped and worked there for years.

As Modi’s government felt that power slipping away, it sought to regain control of a critical narrative that questioned the prime minister’s status as India’s savior. In Delhi, 25 people were arrested recently for putting up posters criticizing Modi for exporting vaccines to other countries, according to several local media.

Uttar Pradesh police have also filed a complaint against 26-year-old Shashank Yadav for simply trying to find an oxygen cylinder for his dying grandfather on Twitter, according to the report. BBC. Twitter also deleted a large number of posts criticizing the government’s response to India’s request, raising fears of state-sponsored censorship.

Modi’s future may also depend on how he manages to shift blame for the pandemic onto local leaders, as his party has sought to do in areas where they are not in power.

The powers of the state, however, are limited by the funding they receive. OECD data shows that India spends very little on health care, typically less than 4% of gross domestic product. The US spends around 17%, while the UK spends around 10%.

The success of “Edit“- a health care scheme for the country’s poorest people promised in 2018 ahead of elections – has been limited because it is woefully underfunded and experts say it is unlikely to lead to change concrete.

Even longtime BJP voters are starting to question whether Modi should stay in office.

“My wife texted me saying, ‘There is no more oxygen in the hospital,'” he told CNN, collapsing as he spoke.

A self-proclaimed former “Modi devotee” from Lucknow, who also declined to give his name, said he and his family had voted for Hindu nationalist parties, including the BJP, for generations. However, after losing his wife to Covid-19 earlier this year, he is unable to forgive the man he once worshiped.

“I did my best to get cylinders but I couldn’t. No one was there to help me. There was nothing I could do… Every country in the world cares about its citizens. India.”

“The blood is on their hands,” he said of the BJP. “This blood – they can never wash it off.”