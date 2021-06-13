Pakistan ice cream seller, Donald Trump lookalike | Pakistani glacier dubbed “Donald Trump’s albino lookalike” [WATCH]





The new Donald Trump lookalike comes from Pakistan | Photo credit: YouTube

Donald Trump, the former US president, may have had many lookalikes in recent years. But now a man from a small town in Pakistan would be the closest lookalike to the 74-year-old.

The man, a singing ice cream parlor, has been nicknamed “albino Donald Trump” for his incredible resemblance to the former US president.

The lookalike, who is believed to be in his 40s, was filmed recently selling ice cream in the streets of Sahiwal. As seen in the video, people were clearly stunned by his resemblance to Donald Trump.

The short clip shows the man singing a song in Urdu while standing next to his ice cream cart. And it’s not just its appearance that has stunned locals and internet users alike. His hand movements and manners are very similar to those of the former US president.

Watch the video:

The man, whose real name has not been released, sings in a loud, melodious voice to tempt the inhabitants of his ice cream cart. Netizens have said that its unique selling point will certainly attract more customers in the coming days.

As expected, internet users were stunned by his resemblance to Donald Trump. Many were also impressed with his voice.

One user wrote: “His voice is touching – he is an artist. He seems to fascinate everyone on the street not because of the ice cream sale, but because of his incredible singing.”

“Donald Trump has moved to Pakistan,” wrote another.

“How he sells ice cream in this heat while he has albinism – it tends to quickly affect this patient,” wrote a user named Rabiya.

