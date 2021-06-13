Inside Arizona’s bizarre audit fueled by false allegations of Trump election fraud





Product in, product out, said an officer who declined to give his name, as he showed the stacks of ballot boxes all sealed with duct tape that matched the team colors that lined each side of the stadium floor.

Data in the black box, he added, pointing to a black monolith of a server in the center of the floor, with blue cords spilling out like silly string presumably following the results of the ballot review.

This is the scene of the Arizona Senate-ordered election audit of Maricopa County, the nation’s fourth largest county, where 2.1 million ballots were cast and where Trump, to his disbelief and to his fury, lost to Joe Biden by a margin of 45,109 votes. Led not by state election officials, but by a Florida-based company called Cyber ​​Ninjas, it is widely seen as a feverish dream of an effort to expose and eliminate the imaginary electoral fraud that Trump and his supporters claim to be. have complained since election day, locking much of the country into an endless cycle of questioning the 2020 vote.

It’s easy to dismiss this as a sideshow, an odd epilogue to an election that some Trump supporters are still not ready to concede. But democracy experts and electoral administrators warn that the audit here speaks of a dark and disturbing stream of distrust that has been intentionally stoked by GOP leaders. It’s an atmosphere of carefully cultivated paranoia that erodes confidence in the country’s fundamental political processes and could lay the groundwork for more fierce challenges for losers in the elections of 2024 and beyond.

Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election have been reviewed and recounted by a contractor working for Cyber ​​Ninjas in Phoenix. Matt York / Associate Press

This process not only undermines elections in Arizona, but democratic autonomy, said David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research. My main concern is that we end up in a perpetual state of half state or county or country denying that those who are legitimately elected by the voters have the power to govern.

Rejected by courts and denied by recounts, Trump supporters say Arizona will be first domino to fall in a series of election inquiries that will overturn the 2020 election result that President Biden decisively won . Trump, who sent out statements encouraging forensic audits in Georgia, New Hampshire and Arizona, has reportedly told friends he believes he will be reinstated in the Oval Office this summer. And while that idea sounds like an illusion, the ripple effects of the audit here are already evident as state lawmakers and other Republican officials in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alaska, and elsewhere go to Phoenix and bring back bits of conspiracy theory to their followers. at home.

I must tell you, I am impressed, said State Senator Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania, in an interview with the far-right blog The Gateway Pundit, after visiting the Arizona site last week and before hold a rally in his own State Capitol calling for an audit there. It is a template for any audit in any country or the world.

Pennsylvania has no plans to exhume the ballots for the November election, in which Biden defeated Trump in Quaker State by 80,555 votes. But Republicans are pushing to re-examine election results in several other states, a process that keeps an unsubstantiated narrative of voter fraud alive, for the benefit of the former president.

In Wisconsin, the conservative state chamber speaker hired three former law enforcement officers and a lawyer to investigate information about the latest election, though professional election administrators in the state have finished. their work months ago. Trump himself took advantage of an audit of a local race in New Hampshire to make some fantastic statements about broader voter fraud. His supporters are trying to stage a push for an audit in Michigan, while election skeptics have successfully pursued a forensic audit in Fulton County, Ga., Although the case is currently pending in court. .

If you are against an audit, you are part of the corruption, said Garland Favorito, a prominent Georgian conspiracy theorist and plaintiff in the case, after visiting the audit in Arizona. He spoke in a flattering interview on right-wing outlet One America News Network, which began calling the show the Maricopa audit of the Americas.

The audit here is the latest example of how Trump-backed Republicans have armed basic electoral machinery to pursue a false narrative about the last election and the power of that narrative on the ground.

While most Congressional Republicans have acknowledged that Biden is in fact president, indirect references to irregularities in the voting process pushed by figures like Republican House Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik give way to full adherence to conspiracy theories by state parties and local activists who support mock audits or even run for office on a fraud research platform. One of Trump’s most visible allies, former national security adviser Michel Flynn, has suggested the United States needs a coup, and a recent poll found that nearly 30% of Trump supporters believe he will be reinstated as president this year.

Typically, audits are a standard part of the election bureaucracy immediately after voting, a boring, bureaucratic process that barely attracts attention. In Georgia, the November ballots were audited before the election was certified. But the audit at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix is ​​something different. It began at the behest of the Republican-controlled state Senate, which summoned 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots despite categorical objections from Republicans who head the supervisory board there, and turned over to Cyber ​​Ninjas, a company with no reputation for performing election audits and whose founder openly questioned the election. The Senate covered a small portion of the costs, but a study by the Guardian newspaper and OpenSecrets, a group that tracks money in politics, found that much of the effort was funded by undisclosed donors, with some having ties to Trump.

I have his full support and a personal appeal from President Trump thanking us for pushing to prove any fraud, Senate President Karen Fann wrote in an email earlier this month, according to the Arizona Republic. In another email, the newspaper reported, she admitted Biden won and said the audit was intended to refute people’s suspicions about the electoral system or find ways to improve it.

Seasoned audit watchers and seasoned election officials say what is happening at the Colosseum, where a sign for the WNBA basketball team, the Mercury says Mad House is our home, can hardly qualify as an audit . In addition to the ballot counters, there are long tables where people in gray T-shirts examine the ballots under a camera; the security presence includes the Arizona Rangers, a civilian auxiliary force with no real law enforcement authority.

For critics, the goal of the exercise doesn’t seem to include finding out who people voted for in 2020.

The counting of the votes is drawing to a close, but the ballots are still being reviewed. Auditors did not respond to emailed questions about the release date of a final report. While the audit report does nothing to change the outcome of the 2020 election, some fear its release may further fuel the anger of Trump supporters over his loss, which has already sparked a violent attack on Capitol Hill on January 6.

With their lack of procedures and inconsistencies, and everything they do, they create the perfect atmosphere to prepare the books, which we are perfectly sure is what they intend to do, a said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, who has championed the security of the 2020 state vote and is now running for governor.

I’m not sure if I can stress enough how there is a bloc of voters in our state, and across the country, who genuinely believe that I stole the election, which amounts to committing treason, a added Hobbs. It’s very dangerous.

Outside the stadium, in a parking lot heated to 108 degrees, a group of protesters cheered on the volunteers as they drove in to count the votes and unfurled a banner calling for the imprisonment of Hobbs and the Council of surveillance of Maricopa County.

This will show he likely won Arizona in a landslide, said Kelly Johnson, a 60-year-old lawyer with a gun on his hip who had traveled here from southern California. We also think Trump won California and won big.

Larry Grafanakis, a Glendale resident who recently appeared outside the Phoenix Federal Courthouse to support the so-called QAnon Shaman who was arrested after breaking into the Capitol in the failed Jan.6 uprising, arrived at the protest with three granola bars and a few Trump flags.

In fact, I came from within to count the votes, said Grafanakis, who said he was trained for a few hours and came six or seven times to help count. If they don’t add up, then we do it again sometimes.

It is important to the world, he said, as some of his fellow protesters became agitated by the presence of this journalist, whom they asked to leave.

Just down the block, a message graffiti on a sign showed what the entire state electoral apparatus had already proven. TRUMP LOST, he said, with a sad face.

Jess Bidgood can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos