



The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched a nationwide campaign ahead of the centenary of the ruling Communist parties on July 1 in which it highlights the actions of its border defense troops along the Line of Control real (LAC), especially in Lake Pangong, as part of a larger effort to underscore the military’s strong support for President Xi Jinping. As part of the campaign, two groups of 8 young models, a mix of military and college students, are visiting colleges and universities across China. The group is organized by the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commissions and the Youth League of Parties. The group includes elite and skilled PLA soldiers, some stationed in units along the ALC, as well as pioneers in the fight against the epidemic, elite coast guards and scientists. dedicated to research in the polar region, the military said. As part of the campaign, soldiers present the national flag of China once flown over Pangong Lake, a key site of tensions in 2020, to various military units and educational institutions during their tour of the country. The aim is to learn and internalize the spirit of President Xis’ important speech made during his recent visit to Tsinghua University and to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, the PLA said. . Xi had, in his speech, encouraged young people to rise to the task of national renewal. The campaign appears to be aimed at delivering a dual message targeting a domestic audience more than a foreign one: declaring the military’s unequivocal support for Xi, and also sending a message of patriotism ahead of the July 1 anniversary. The PLA is unique among the military as it primarily serves a political party, not a state, and political education is a key component of military training in China. The actions of the APLs during the 2020 ALC tensions appear to feature prominently in the campaign. Four soldiers from “border defense troops in Karakoram went to visit several military or civilian units to share their stories of border guard and homeland defense,” PLA spokesman and senior colonel Tan said. Kefei at his monthly briefing at the end of last month, announcing the campaign. A “focus on combat readiness was part of the message. One group of models traveled to the coastal areas of southeast China, and the other group traveled to the Gobi Desert in China. northwest China, where they boarded combat vehicles and warships, visited squads and border guard posts, he said. combat and training grounds, where they joined service members in training and on guard duty, providing professional advice and vocational training to soldiers. Karakoram border defense troops presented the formerly Chinese national flag hoisted on Lake Pangong to the guards of the national flag, a way of transmitting their enthusiasm for the defense of the motherland. The PLA spokesperson referred to the campaign highlighting a message to promote what he called the spirit of the Karakoram, which was “characterized by dedication to border defense, hard work , selfless dedication and tenacity. The LAC tensions, which began in late April and early May 2020, culminated in a clash on June 15, 2020 in the Galwan Valley, which marked the worst violence along the border since 1967. The two sides stood together. have since disengaged in the Galwan Valley and on the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong, but talks have stalled in other areas, including Depsang, Demchok, Gogra and Hot Springs. Indian officials said the disengagement process remains partially completed and the troop disengagement process, a key step to restore normalcy, has yet to take place more than a year after tensions began.

