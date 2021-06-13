Prabowo Says Plans To Go Shopping For Alutsista Rp1.7 Quadrillion Jokowi’s Instructions





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto revealed that the planned purchase of defense equipment worth 1.7 trillion rupees came from a request from President Joko Widodo or Jokowi when he had only 10 days as minister. Prabowo explained that Jokowi wanted great design or a master plan for the acquisition of defense equipment with long-term calculations up to the next 25 years. “About 10 days after my appointment, I was in the Palace. He called me, he told Menhan I wanted a master plan, great design. I’m asking for 25 years not to get paid in installments, “Prabowo said in the Deddy Corbuzier podcast on Sunday (6/13/2021). After the training, Prabowo then carried out a number of studies on the recent state of defense equipment in the country. The study included setting a budget cap that hit the 1.7 trillion rupee figure, which recently went viral in the community. “This was indeed delayed due to the pandemic, so he waited quite a while,” said Prabowo. At the same time, the project to purchase armaments worth 1 700 trillion IDR was known thanks to the dissemination of a draft presidential regulation (Perpres) on the satisfaction of the needs for defense and military equipment. Ministry of Defense and Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) security in 2020-2024. In the project, Alpalhankam’s budget requirement for the 2020-2024 strategic plan reaches $ 124 billion, which is equivalent to around 1.7 trillion rupees. The defense system’s financing plan comes from foreign loans. In a working meeting with Commission I, Prabowo said there was an urgent need to modernize defense equipment as part of the 2020-2024 defense strategy and general policies. “A lot of our defense equipment is old and it is time for it to be urgently replaced. These needs are very important so that we are ready to face the dynamics of the strategic environment which is developing very quickly”, he explained to the Parliament complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday (2/6/2021). ). According to party chairman Gerindra, the budget plan for the purchase of defense equipment in the amount of 1.7 quadrillion rupees is still being discussed with Bappenas, the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders. . Asked about the amount of foreign loans for financing, Prabowo was also hesitant to explain. “It’s being discussed, it’s being planned,” he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos