The government must get rid of its animosity towards planning and appoint a dedicated group to anticipate unforeseen events

The government needs to get rid of its animosity towards planning and appoint a dedicated group to anticipate unforeseen events and make plans for each eventuality.

The beneficiaries are vaccinated against Covid-19 in Vashi.

The vaccination muddle has left its mark on history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrected two mistakes in his June 7 televised speech. I guess that’s his way of admitting mistakes. For their part, state governments and the opposition must move forward. We need to clean up the mess and meet the goals set by epidemiologists and health experts.

For the record, however, it’s important to note the mistakes made over the past 15 months:

Omissions and commissions

1. The central government believed that the first wave of the virus would be the only one and that vaccination could take place at a leisurely pace depending on the national supply. He ignored warnings of a second wave. Moreover, he did not recognize the absolute need for accelerated vaccination.

2. The government was too zealous to protect the two domestic manufacturers and their profits; it dragged its feet to grant Emergency Use Approval (EUA) to other vaccines and may have actively discouraged their producers from seeking approval in India (eg Pfizers).

3. The government only placed the first order with the Serum Institute on January 11, 2021, while the US, UK, Europe and Japan placed orders with manufacturers in May-June 2020. Also, the order was only for doses of 1.1 crore! The order with Bharat Biotech was placed later, but the date and quantity are not known.

4. Despite the Serum Institute’s request for a capital subsidy, not even an advance payment for the supply was made to the two domestic manufacturers. Advance payments were only approved (Rs 3,000 cr to SII and Rs 1,500 cr to Bharat Biotech) until April 19, 2021.

5. The government has not made an accurate assessment of the potential production of the two domestic manufacturers, by month, during the years 2020 and 2021; nor did he push them to increase production. Even today, the actual production and supply, per month, of the two manufacturers was not disclosed.

Policy without consultation

6. The government formulated and implemented the immunization policy unilaterally without any consultation with state governments. The Supreme Court ruled that the vaccination policy was arbitrary and irrational.

7. The central government has decentralized vaccine procurement and shifted the burden of immunizing 18-44 year olds to state governments. Whoever pushed for decentralization was a huge mistake. As announced, there were no bids against state government tenders. The supply was left in utter confusion.

8. The government made a serious mistake in setting different prices for the supply of central government, state governments and private hospitals. The price difference has led to the sale of large quantities to private hospitals at the expense of public hospitals, resulting in vaccine shortages and the suspension of vaccination in some states. Controversy continues to rage as the government has allowed private hospitals to charge up to Rs 780, 1,145 and 1,410 per dose for Covishield, Sputnik V and Covaxin, respectively.

9. The government’s insistence on the Co-WIN application for registration and vaccination was discriminatory. The Supreme Court ruled that the insistence on Co-WIN created a digital divide and was discriminatory.

Let’s put these mistakes aside. Vaccine production and supply appear to have improved. Importing the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, helped. The average number of vaccinations administered improved to around 30-34 lakh per day during the week starting June 6. But, even at this rate, it is possible to administer only about 60 crore of vaccinations on the remaining days of the year 2021. This will be woefully inadequate compared to the goal of giving two doses each at 90-100 crore d. ‘adults (less than 5 crore of adults who received two doses).

Not rocket science

The next steps that must be taken by the central government before June 2021 are obvious. Let me list them:

1. Establish a credible production schedule of each domestic manufacturer (two or three or more), per month, between July and December 2021. Add Sputnik V imports. Add production, per month, from any licensee who can be under contract or compulsory license to manufacture a vaccine.

2. Immediately place orders for vaccines approved by WHO and manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm. Pay the advance and agree on a procurement schedule. Add these numbers to the total supply.

3. Take full responsibility for the vaccine supply (on June 7, the Prime Minister agreed to purchase 75%) and distribute them to states according to the needs and timing of vaccination in each state. States should be free to distribute vaccines between public and private hospitals.

4. Since it is likely that there will be a shortage of vaccines against the need, the government must publicly state how it intends to close the gap. If the gap is insurmountable by December 2021, the central government, in consultation with state governments, must redesign the priority of vaccinations.

5. Central and state governments should maintain and increase health infrastructure, including the number of hospital beds.

The five steps above are not rocket science. They require planning, which seems to be anathema to the Modi government after the abolition of the Planning Commission, but which other countries do regularly. The government needs to get rid of its animosity towards planning and appoint a dedicated group to anticipate unforeseen events and make plans for each eventuality.

Let us see how the central government cope with the difficult task at hand.

