Like Donald Trump, Tennessee GOP voters are delusional





June 12 Tennessee was a centrist state, a state where, election after election, voters voted for moderate politicians of both political stripes Howard Baker, Fred Thompson, Zach Wamp, Ned McWherter, Bill Frist, Al Gore, Phil Bredesen , Lamar Alexander and Bill Haslam to name a few.

But it’s over. Republicans in Tennessee are no longer centrists and moderates. They are now leaning hard, hard to the right and straight to the edge of a flat land.

Judging by a recent Vanderbilt University poll of 1,000 registered voters, it’s not just former President Donald Trump who is wrong in insisting that the election was stolen from him.

It’s also 71% of Republican voters in Tennessee who told Vandy pollsters last month that they agreed with the statement: “Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election.”

And why not? As disheartening as it may be, it shouldn’t be completely surprising. Tennessee’s new far-right politicians are drumming daily on social media and Fox News, sprinkling Tennessee with continued references to Trump and his growing bogus claims.

It doesn’t matter that the “big lie” of a rigged or stolen election was firmly rejected by state officials, the courts, the Electoral College, Trump’s own administration and ultimately Congress who acted to certify the results. amid a violation of the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.

You already know how Republicans answered this question posed in the statewide survey by the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions at Vanderbilt in Nashville. But of all those 1,000 voters, only 40% agreed with the big lie; among independents 30% agreed and among Democrats only 5% agreed.

“This is a remarkable number that the vast majority of one political party believes the other party to be illegitimate, despite the absence of any evidence,” said Dr Josh Clinton, professor of political science at Vanderbilt and co-director of the Vanderbilt Study Center. democratic institutions.

The partisan disconnect does not stop there:

37% of Republicans and 30% of Independents said they do not plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19 (60% of Republicans and 94% of Democrats said they already are or are planning to be vaccinated ).

90% of Democrats but only 29% of Republicans said they agreed that the legacy of slavery affects a lot or somewhat the position of black people in America today.

57% of Republicans and 8% of Democrats approve of making it legal for those 21 and over to carry a handgun without a license. (Overall, only 39% of Tennessians approve.)

Testing the partisan divide, pollsters conducted a small experiment, asking voters for support for infrastructure upgrades in two different ways.

When asked if they approve of Biden’s U.S. Jobs Plan, which would use $ 2.3 trillion to modernize the country’s infrastructure over the next 10 years, including improving roads and of bridges, electrical grids, clean water and high-speed Internet access, only 29% of Republicans approved while 96% of Democrats approved. But when the question was asked without naming the plan or President Biden, Republicans’ approval for infrastructure doubled to 59%, while the same 96% of Democrats approved.

It looks like those anti-Biden and anti-Democrat Fox News talking points are going through.

Professor Clinton was more tactful: “The fact that there is broad support for these economic issues when partisan indicators are omitted shows that the political context can really affect people’s reactions to important political issues,” said Professor Clinton. the way the questions are worded. “

Of course, the Vandy survey is not the only one to notice the sharp decline of the right in Tennessee. The story is also revealing. Trump won the state in 2020 by 23 percentage points, and Republicans’ margin of victory has steadily widened in every presidential election since 1996, the last time the state went to a Democrat.

Former Tennessee Governor Haslam wrote about this slide in a Q&A published last week in The Atlantic about his new book, “Faithful Presence.”

Haslam, a moderate, evangelical Christian who says he enjoyed being mayor and governor, faces a dilemma with Tennessee’s new right-wing trend. It is a place where he finds it difficult to identify with his own evangelical faith and the recent orientation of his party.

“One of the reasons I wrote the book is this confusion between people’s personal views on Christianity and their personal political views. To me, this is a sign of how far the Church has traveled. there has been damage to the Church through identification with this political cause [Trumpism]. “

Haslam told The Atlantic he had not yet determined whether he would run for office again, and the magazine noted that it was also unclear whether he could win in the political environment. current.

Speaking of voters in Tennessee, Haslam noted that unlike Georgia where newcomers helped turn Peach State blue in 2020, “people moving here are actually more conservative than people who were here initially “.

Haslam added that Republicans did a good job in the last election reaching out to more rural voters, even attracting a lot of people who had not been big voters in the past. But at the same time, the GOP lost a lot of suburban voters, especially women.

“As a party, we trade high propensity voters for low propensity voters,” he said. “It is a concern for the Republican Party in Tennessee, and everywhere else for that matter.”

Perhaps this is yet another clue as to why 71% of Republican voters in Tennessee believe the “big lie.”

