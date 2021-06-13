Jokowi’s government extends 100% tax cut on new car purchases





Merdeka.com – Government Jokowi continue to strive to accelerate the national economic recovery by implementing various strategic policies. One is to offer tax incentives in the form of a reduction in the government-supplied luxury goods sales tax (PPnBM DTP) rate for motor vehicles. “The Ministry of Finance agrees with us that the PPnBM DTP can be extended. As directed by President Joko Widodo, a breakthrough is needed to continue creating a conducive business climate in the midst of a pandemic. This aims to revive the enthusiasm of businesses in the country, especially the industrial sector, which has consistently contributed significantly to the national economy, ”Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in a statement here. Jakarta, Sunday (13/6). The extension of the PPnBM DTP incentive was proposed by the Minister of Industry and approved by the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indarwati at the National Economic Recovery Meeting (PEN) chaired by Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Friday (11/6). The Ministry of Industry noted that currently the potential of the automotive sector is supported by 21 companies, with a total capacity of 2.35 million units per year and direct employment of 38,000 people. In addition, more than 1.5 million people work along the industry value chain. “This means that the automotive industry is one of the engines of the economy whose growth must be accelerated because this industry involves many local economic players in its production chain from upstream to downstream”, a- he explained. Since March 1, 2021, the government has implemented the PPnBM DTP policy on the purchase of new cars. This program starts for 1,500cc passenger cars with some local content. According to the program, changes to tax cuts are applied every three months, namely March-May 100 percent discount, July-August 50 percent and October-December 25 percent. Along with the development of the implementation of the policy, the performance of the automotive industry and car sales in the country showed a positive trend. “The government will indeed conduct an assessment every three months to see the impact of the PPnBM DTP rebate for the purchase of a new car,” Agus said.

Extended until August 2021 In March, when the PPnBM discount was first applied, new car sales increased by up to 28.85%. In fact, in April 2021, the increase in sales reached 227% compared to the same period in 2020 (year-on-year). Referring to data from the Indonesian Automobile Industries Association (Gaikindo), retail sales, cumulatively, from January to April 2021 increased 5.9% year-on-year to 257,953 units. On a monthly basis, the volume of retail sales approached the normal level, around 80,000 per month. Seeing the positive response and effect, the government will extend the DTP installation of 100% PPnBM for sales of 4×2 cars under 1500cc until August 2021. In addition, DTP’s 50% discount period PPNBM is extended until December 2021. The proposal to extend the DTP PPNBM discount has already been submitted by the Indonesian Automobile Industry Association (Gaikindo). “The government can assess and assess what has happened in the last three months, namely March, April and May. If we see it, it is just in the right direction, and all parties are happy with this stimulus. Gaikindo Chairman I Jongkie Sugiarto said. He considered the 100% PPnBM DTP rebate program to be successful, benefiting all parties, both in terms of automotive companies, consumers and government. Not only the players in the auto industry who benefit from the significant increase in car sales, according to him, the government has also managed to obtain VAT and PPh revenue from the increase in car sales. On the other hand, consumers get new vehicles at more affordable prices. [idr]







