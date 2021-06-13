Prime Minister Imran Khan “deaf, dumb, blind” to average citizen, says Bilawal





Karachi [Pakistan], June 13 (ANI): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday attacked Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan over the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year by calling Prime Minister Imran Khan “deaf, dumb and blind” to the plight of the average citizen.

Calling the budget an anti-popular budget, he said, “The year may have changed, but the conditions of the people remain the same. A poor man’s house is always deprived of necessities, “Geo News reported Condemning Prime Minister Imran Khan for his” lack of empathy towards the underprivileged, “Bilawal said through the new budget, the Prime Minister had clearly expressed his “enmity” towards the poor. “He laid out his anti-popular agenda with the new budget,” he said. The PPP chairman, in a statement released by Media Cell Bilawal House, said the PTI would not be allowed to “play with the future of the nation”, swearing that his party would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan “to lead. an economic slaughter of the people, “Geo News reported. The PPP chairman said while the government was busy presenting” false facts “in Economic Survey 2020-21 and asserting that the nation is flourishing, government workers protested against inflation in front of the National Assembly. They are aware of the empty promises of the puppet prime minister, ”he said, adding:“ They know that it is Imran Khan’s habit of speaking big and doing nothing. He is incompetent and has completely failed to bring relief to the common man. Bilawal said that an anti-people budget “was expected” from the PTI government. “If the inflation rate, unemployment and poverty figures were historic during Imran Khan’s tenure in office, how the budget can it be public [friendly]? “he asked. Earlier, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was greeted with taunts from the opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister laughing loudly as he he praised the economic initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the presentation of the budget for the fiscal year 2021 22. (ANI)

