Ireland urges Boris Johnson to ‘seriously consider’ option to resolve Brexit protocol tensions | World news





Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Michel Martin told Sky News there was “a way” to resolve tensions over the Brexit protocol following US President Joe Biden’s intervention. He urged Boris Johnson to “seriously consider” a veterinary-style deal with the EU to remove “up to 80% of checks” on goods crossing Britain to Northern Ireland. President Biden paved the way for what is known as a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement by reassuring London that he would not prevent a trade deal between the UK and the US. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Johnson says some Europeans don’t understand UK is ‘one country’

Mr Martin said: “I think the comments from the US administration… are also interesting in that they deal with an important issue that would concern the UK government, namely the ability to enter into a trade deal with the states. -United while also having an SPS. agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom. “In my opinion this is a legitimate problem for the UK government, but in our opinion an SPS deal would deal with up to 80% of all these problems and I think this is a price that certainly deserves. to be explored as fully as possible. “ He warned that it would be “very problematic” if the UK government acted unilaterally for the third time at the end of this month to extend the grace period for checks on chilled meats. “It’s not about sausages per se, it’s really about the fact that a deal was made not so long ago … and if there is a consistent, one-sided deviation from that deal, this clearly undermines the broader relationship between the European Union and the United States Kingdom, which is in no one’s interest. “ The taoiseach said he did not view the President’s intervention as a retribution from the British government, but that Mr Biden was “absolutely committed to the Good Friday deal”. “He doesn’t want the protocol talks to undermine the Good Friday deal and he also wants to see full commitment and he believes there is a way and a way, like me, to resolve these issues.” Martin acknowledged that “issues have arisen which give rise to concern” and “the need to reduce tensions”, but stressed that his government had “never considered the Protocol as a constitutional issue”. “This in no way interferes with the constitutional status of Northern Ireland as defined and articulated in the Good Friday Agreement, we are very clear from the Irish Government’s point of view on this. “But we believe in transparent trade on the island of Ireland, that makes sense… and we believe in transparent trade, where possible, between the UK and Northern Ireland.” Watch the full interview with Micheál Martin on Sky News’s Trevor Phillips Sunday Show from 8:30 am today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos