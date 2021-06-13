Income inequality in China is rising despite modernization of villages





QINGGANG, China – Solar panels installed by the local government dot this rural village, where households now have electricity and many residents even have smartphones. Life in the Chinese countryside is changing, as this journalist saw during a recent visit to this village in Heilongjiang, the northernmost province. Residents can order goods online and have them delivered to a general store in the village, three hours from the provincial capital of Harbin. Their county, Qinggang, was removed from China’s list of poor regions in 2020. Beijing’s efforts to modernize China’s rural areas have improved lives and reduced poverty, but villagers across the country face an even greater income inequality gap compared to their urban counterparts, as opportunities arise. economy in the countryside remain rare. This follows Beijing which spent 530.5 billion yuan ($ 83 billion at current rates) to support the country’s poor residents between 2016 and 2020. President Xi Jinping said in December that the last counties on the list poor areas had been removed, thus ending China’s long struggle. against extreme poverty. The annual per capita income has exceeded the threshold of 4,000 yuan, or $ 625, he said. But rural incomes are increasingly lower than those in Chinese cities, and life in the countryside remains difficult. “Our daily life has improved over the past few years, but we are still struggling,” said a 54-year-old pig farmer who earns less than 30,000 yuan a year. Her family spends around 5,000 yuan a year on her daughter’s education in college, and they are unable to save money. Farmers’ incomes do not increase because their businesses remain on a limited scale. The pigsty farm consists of only three pigs. The remote location doesn’t help either. Solar panels and smartphones are common in the village, but life is still tough, said a local farmer. (Photo by Shin Watanabe) China has an urban population of around 900 million while another 500 million live in rural areas. Urban dwellers earned 43,834 yuan on average in 2020, while rural residents earned an average of 17,131 yuan, according to government data. This rural income figure increased 82% from 2013, growing faster than the 66% increase for city dwellers, given the low base figure in the countryside. But the real income gap widened by 57% over the seven-year period. Rural sanitation is improving since 83% of villagers had access to running water at the end of last year, against 76% in 2015. But they lag behind the rate of 99% of city dwellers in 2019. China’s rural areas have few work options outside of agriculture, and the agricultural sector lacks business growth. Many villagers leave for the big cities as migrant workers, whose average incomes have reached around 4,000 yuan per month in 2020 – a salary much better than that of farmers. But they are lagging far behind office workers. White-collar workers in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities that are home to booming industries earn between 10,000 and 30,000 yuan per month, which creates a sharp divide between villagers and migrant workers. “Businesses in urban areas have grown by hiring low-wage migrant workers and becoming the ‘factory of the world’, and they use villages as settlements,” said Fumiki Tahara of the University of Tokyo, who studying rural sociology. “The gap is unlikely to narrow in the future.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos