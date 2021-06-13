Karnataka ministers consider place in Union Cabinet overhaul – The New Indian Express





Express news service BENGALURU: With the buzz surrounding a Union Cabinet reshuffle after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings over the past two days, speculation is rife that a BJP MP from Karnataka could be inducted. As the names of two BJP deputies from the Lingayat community circulate, senior party leaders said the induction of a non-Lingayat deputy cannot be ruled out. On Friday, Modi held meetings with BJP National President JP Nadda, Interior Minister Amit Shah and others. Modi has also met with Union ministers several times over the past few days, which has given rise to speculation about a rejig. Of the 28 deputies from Karnataka, 25 are from the BJP. After the death of the MoS Union for Railways, Suresh Angadi, his wife Mangala won the poll in Belagavi. The names of the four-time deputy for Bagalkot, PC Gaddigoudar, and the three-time deputy for Haveri-Gadag, Shivakumar C Udasi, are currently circulating. Both leaders are from the Lingayat community. Angadi was also a Lingayat. Coincidentally, Gaddigoudar is now in Delhi. He said he was ready to take any post given by party leaders. “I didn’t approach them, nor did they approach me,” he said. Since Gaddigoudar is Udasi’s eldest, he has a better chance, sources said. However, another top BJP leader said it would not be surprising if the central leadership chose a non-Lingayat MP as Union minister, given that CM BS Yediyurappa is also from the same community. Speaking to TNSE, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said that in 2014 four MPs from Karnataka were inducted into Cabinet – himself, HN Ananth Kumar, GM Siddeshwar and Venkiah Naidu (member of Rajya Sabha ). In 2019, he, along with Pralhad Joshi, Nirmala Seetharaman and Angadi were inducted. “We hope they induct one from Karnataka this time too,” he added. Another Karnataka Union minister, Pralhad Joshi, said when and who to induct will be decided by Modi and Nadda. In Delhi, MP Bellad says the visit was private

Bengaluru: Amid talks over a Union cabinet reshuffle, West Dharwad MP Arvind Bellad was in New Delhi on Saturday, sparking speculation, but insisted he was was acting on a private tour. Speaking to the media, he said he was not in Delhi to meet with central leaders or in relation to political developments. The information circulated in the electronic media on Saturday morning about the purpose of his visit was not true, he said. Bellad had recently complained to the central management of the BJP about the proposed sale of government land to JSW Jindal Steel. MPP CP Yogeeshwara, who had accompanied Bellad to Delhi on a previous visit, also screamed scandal over government interference. The party’s secretary general in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on Wednesday and hold a series of meetings over three days.

