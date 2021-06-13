Mass arrest of thugs after Jokowi called the head of the national police





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo after hearing complaints from truck drivers about thugs in Tanjung Priok, north Jakarta. The police immediately moved and arrested the thugs in Tanjung Priok. On a Satpres YouTube show, Jokowi met truck drivers while examining vaccines at Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) Tanjung Priok. This is when the drivers complain about the thugs. Jokowi then called the head of the national police in the presence of the drivers. He called on the national police chief to arrest the extortionists and thugs in Tanjung Priok. “Mr. Police Chief, this morning I am not here in Tanjung Priok, there are a lot of complaints from container drivers related to illegal charges, extortion, Fortune, NBC PT, then Depo Dipa, on the one hand, on the other hand when there are traffic jams, there are a lot of drivers. -the driver who was hit by the thugs, please resolve this complaint, let’s go The head of the national police, ”Jokowi said in a video posted on YouTube of the presidential secretariat on Thursday (10/6/2021) Not only in Tanjung Priok, the police also carried out rogue operations. As a result, thugs in other areas were also arrested. The following is a timeline of Jokowi’s phone calls to the thug arrest. June 10, 2021 Jokowi calls the head of the national police At around 10:00 a.m. WIB, President Jokowi and his entourage checked for COVID-19 vaccination at the port of Tanjung Priok. However, the president’s visit is not only about vaccines, but also listening to complaints from truck drivers. There, Jokowi received complaints about illegal harvests and the presence of thugs. He immediately called the head of the national police, General Sigit, to demand that the thugs and illegal withdrawals be addressed. 24 thugs immediately arrested in Tanjung Priok North Jakarta Police said 24 thugs were arrested in their area. The 24 people were arrested at two different locations, namely PT Dwipa Kharisma Mitra Jakarta KBN Marunda and PT Greating Fortune Container (GFC) Depot. “Those 24 people were secured with various tasks, some were acting like stalkers, others were drivers keeping security there. The problem is if they (the truck drivers) don’t pay, it will be. difficult, ”said the North Jakarta police chief. , Kombes Guruh Arif Darmawan, Thursday 10 / 10.6). June 11, 2021 National police chief asks police to fight thugs The head of the national police has given instructions to all levels of the regional police and the station police to eradicate acts of violence. He called on the police to be firm as the thugs were seen to have disturbed the community. “All regional police and police in the ranks must take firm action against disturbing acts of violence. This is to ensure safety and provide a sense of calm in the community,” Sigit said in a statement. written, Friday (11/6). Police announce arrest of 49 thugs in Tanjung Priok Police released the arrests of 49 thugs who allegedly committed extortion in the Tanjung Priok area. The 49 people belonged to various groups. “What we have secured are 49 people with their respective roles with their respective secure groups and stations. From the North Jakarta Police Area, 42 people and the Tanjung Priok Port Police have secured 7 people.” , the public relations chief of Metro Jaya Police said at a press conference at Metro Police Headquarters, north Jakarta on Friday (6/11/2021). 22 West Jakarta thugs arrested West Jakarta police arrested 22 thugs on suspicion of extorting truck drivers in Kalideres and Cengkareng. The police obtained a certain amount of evidence in the form of money and sharp weapons. Watch the video “The seconds of the arrest of a number of extortionists in Tanjung Priok”: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

