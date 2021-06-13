The role of women in society as important as that of men: Firdous





LAHORE – The Special Assistant to the Chief Information Minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said women are proving their worth and talent in various fields across the world.

“The thought process of society cannot be changed without gender equality. The development and prosperity of women is part of the manifesto of the PTI government. No society can prosper without the active participation of women, ”she said on Saturday, addressing the National Women’s Conference at a local hotel.

Dr Firdous said the PTI government wanted to end the exploitation of women in society. She said Fatima Jinnah remained a staunch supporter of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah throughout the freedom movement. “Likewise, women today must play their part in strengthening and rebuilding Pakistan,” she stressed.

She said a handful of people have created obstacles in the way of enforcing women’s rights by using the male card. “The political dwarfs of the PML-N do not understand how the economy they destroyed is now standing firmly on its feet. “

CM Special Assistant says women are proving their worth and talent in various fields around the world

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan won the hearts of the nation by presenting such an exemplary and balanced budget. “I pay my sincerest tribute to the people who weathered the inflation storm under the most difficult circumstances but who remained hopeful. The Pakistani people know that Imran Khan is the only leader who is striving to free the country from the scourge of corruption, ”she said. “The current federal budget is not only an important step towards empowering women, but it has brought relief to people from all walks of life,” she added.

SACM said the government of Punjab, under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, will present the provincial budget that would be in line with the well-being and aspirations of the people. She said she did not join politics in looting and pillage because if she had wanted to, the medical profession would have provided her with many opportunities to line her pockets through illicit means. “I joined politics to make the voice of the oppressed people heard in national forums,” she said.

“Defeat is part of politics. I get up after each fall. I learned from my captain to compete and keep my spirits up until the last ball, ”she said, adding that those who projected themselves to be the nation’s saviors on social media have flown to abroad to celebrate the holidays during the elections. “I want to tell these social media trollers that Dr Firdous will not back down from his goals and achieve them at all costs,” she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos