My face is the face of a sudden this time





Jakarta – Minister of Defense (Menhan) RI Prabowo Subianto appears on Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast. Prabowo spoke at length, including his reasons for joining the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In the initial segment of the podcast cited on Sunday (6/13/2021), Prabowo Subianto explained his reasons for joining the Jokowi government citing the story. It alludes to the story of Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Abraham Lincoln. Prabowo then joked about the pros and cons of entering Jokowi’s government by becoming defense minister. Prabowo is sure there are people out there who don’t like him, including Jokowi’s circle. “Pak Jokowi, I think many in his environment also disagree with asking me to become defense minister. Is that true? I believe, I believe,” Prabowo said. Prabowo mentioning people who are against him might be afraid. He then joked on the face of a coup. “What’s wrong, it’s dangerous. Later he’ll do a coup again, ha-ha-ha. My face looks like a coup, ha-ha- ha, “Prabowo said. Prabowo stressed his choice to join Jokowi only for the good of Indonesia. Prabowo also wants to give good political lessons to the children of the nation. “We’re for the Reds and Whites. Right? So there and I think we’re going to teach you a lesson,” Prabowo said. Prabowo stressed that leaders should not prioritize the ego over the interests of the nation. Prabowo stressed that the post is a responsibility. Regarding someone who was angry with him over the decision to join Jokowi, Prabowo admitted that he dared to give a clear explanation. “You have to have the courage to explain. I explain it to my followers, whatever, for the sake of… I tell them at my party, I collect it, because the strongest are also from my party. collect them and I tell them to Hideyoshi, I will also tell you about Abraham Lincoln, “Prabowo said. Also check out ‘Megawati Tells Friend’s Greetings in Prabowo Goes Viral’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (gbr / knv)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos