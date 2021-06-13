Ian Blackford: Boris Johnson has ‘moral responsibility’ to reverse aid cuts





BORIS Johnson should prove he is serious in tackling the pandemic by reversing the cut in foreign aid, Ian Blackford said.

The Westminster SNP chief told the Sunday National that meeting the UK’s commitment to aid spending was not only morally right, but “the right thing to do.”

“Morally, we have a responsibility to help protect the most vulnerable, but if the UK government takes the eradication of Covid-19 seriously and the return to normalcy for people across the UK, that includes a commitment to help eradicate Covid-19 around the world, ”Blackford said. “Covid-19 is a global pandemic, and while we’re all in the same storm, some countries have better liferafts. ” Protecting the budget from foreign aid has long been a source of unity and agreement across the House of Commons and the four nations of the United Kingdom. In the last general election, every major party made a renewed commitment to helping the world’s poorest and most vulnerable. “Boris Johnson’s failure to commit to spending 0.7% of national income on aid is another broken promise by this Conservative government with far-reaching consequences,” Blackford said. “UK aid has been cut by almost half since before the pandemic despite Covid-19 having such a profound impact on global security, while spending on girls’ education has fallen by a quarter so that it was a priority declared by the Prime Minister and a clear commitment. “Ensuring girls’ education goes beyond guaranteeing their equal rights. Educating girls saves lives and strengthens families, communities and economies. An educated female population increases the productivity of a country and fuels economic growth. READ MORE: Boris Johnson’s stingy stimulus package ‘endangers Scottish jobs’ The World Bank predicts that the pandemic will push up to 115 million people into extreme poverty. In the world’s poorest countries, hunger and malaria cases are on the rise, and the UN predicts that up to 11 million girls may never return to school after schools close. Scottish charity EMMS International is one of many affected by Westminster’s aid constraints. A project due to start next month in Nepal will have to be postponed until April due to a delay in government funding. CEO Cathy Ratcliff said while the charity is grateful to receive matching funding from the government for its Every Girl Matters appeal, the delay would mean many girls would miss school and patients would die before they could access to improved care. “Families struggling with chronic illness, including the impact of Covid, will wait longer for the care they deserve and urgently need, and girls in hard-to-reach areas will continue to miss their education.” , she said. “For some, the hope of going back to school will be completely lost, along with their best chance to escape a cycle of disease and poverty.” The Edinburgh-based charity told the UK government the people it was helping couldn’t wait and called for the aid pledge to be reinstated. “If the delay continues, many palliative care patients and their families in rural Nepal who should have benefited from this project from July will not benefit from the planned improvements in specialist care,” Ratcliff said. “This is because these patients will die before they can access improved care that relieves pain, reduces poverty and allows young caregivers to stay in school.” Ratcliff said the pandemic has shown the need for global solidarity “time and time again”. “It has shown that our health and prosperity are inextricably linked with that of our near and far global neighbors,” she said. “Now is not the time for the UK to back down on its commitment to providing vital support to the world’s poorest countries. “The UK is not immune to the financial shock of the pandemic. However, there are other ways for the government to meet fiscal challenges without abandoning its aid commitment. ” The Scottish Alliance for International Development has also condemned the cuts. “Here at the Alliance we stand in solidarity with those who are losing funds and vehemently oppose the leadership of the UK government at a time when global sustainable development could not be more important,” a spokesperson said. .







